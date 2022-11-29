New World Cup format for 2026 explained and what it means for Ireland

2026 World Cup format.

If you’re enjoying the World Cup format in its current guise, then savour it because it’s all going to change in 2026.

The 2026 World Cup will be historic for a few reasons, with one being that it will be the first time that three countries will co-host the tournament.

48 teams.

Canada, Mexico and the United States will welcome a whopping 45 other nations to their shores, as Fifa’s flagship competition includes a total 48 teams for the very first time.

This is the first major change in the World Cup format since it went from 24 teams in 1994 to 32 in 1998, which is how it has remained ever since.

So, this week will be the last we’ll see of the fairly straightforward ‘eight groups of four’ system at a World Cup and below you can read about how things will work in 2026.

What is the format of the 2026 World Cup?

While it hasn’t been finalised, it’s expected that the 48 teams at the 2026 World Cup will be divided into 16 (!) groups of three, with each trio playing each other once.

The top two in each group would advance to the knockout stage, which would begin with 32 teams before the round-of-16, quarter-final, semi-final and final.

The system has been criticised for only eliminating one-third of the participants after the group stage, and there are also fears of countries “colluding” in order to knock a third team out.

A system of 12 groups of four teams is still being considered.

Senegal have brought the vibes with them to every #FIFAWorldCup game! 🇸🇳🥁 Will we see more good vibes in their match against Ecuador? #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022

What does this mean for Ireland?

16 Uefa nations will qualify for the tournament, which is up three from the 2022 edition in Qatar, and this would likely increase Ireland‘s chances of qualification only slightly.

Uefa are expected to announce a new format for European qualification on January 25th 2023.

What about the other confederations?

Once the majority of the qualification process is complete, Fifa has proposed a six-team intercontinental play-off tournament to decide the final two slots.

Uefa would be the only one of the six global confederations not to be involved in this phase of qualifying.

The three hosts will qualify automatically, subject to approval by the Fifa Council, and will be joined by three or four other nations from the CONCACAF region, depending on the outcome of the aforementioned play-off tournament.

Africa will have nine or ten slots, up from five in 2022, while Asia’s participation will increase from six to eight or nine.

South America will have six or seven, up from four in 2022, while the Oceania confederation will be guaranteed a slot for the very first time, and could potentially have two representatives at the World Cup.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: 2026 World Cup, Ireland, qatar world cup, World Cup