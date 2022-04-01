World Cup draw in full – England face USA, while Qatar open against Ecuador

2022 World Cup draw.

The 2022 World Cup draw has been made ahead of the global tournament which takes place in November and December of this year.

Champions France will begin the defence of their trophy against either Peru, UAE or Australia, depending on which of those three countries emerge from their inter-continental play-off path.

England paired with USA.

The opening match of the tournament will be contested between Qatar and Ecuador, while England will begin their campaign against Iran.

Gareth Southgate’s side could well be joined by one of their neighbours, after the winner of the European play-off was also drawn into Group B. This play-off between Wales and the winner of Scotland and Ukraine is currently scheduled to take place in June. USA take up the final slot in Group B.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will both look to sign off their World Cup careers by lifting the trophy, and it’s Messi who has arguably been given the easier group after Argentina were drawn with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Portugal v Uruguay.

Ronaldo’s Portugal will open against Ghana before the tough task of facing Uruguay is followed by a match against South Korea.

Spain and Germany being paired together should make for an interesting contest, while five-time winners Brazil will have to get past Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon before planning their route through the knockout stage.

The 2022 World Cup gets underway on November 21st, with the final taking place on December 18th.

The draw in full can be read below:

Group A

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B

England, Iran, USA, (Wales, Scotland or Ukraine)

Group C

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D

France, (UAE or Australia), Denmark, Tunisia

Group E

Spain, (Costa Rica or New Zealand), Germany, Japan

Group F

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

