World Cup Day 7 – GOATs rise to the surface on Super Saturday in Qatar

GOATs arrive at World Cup.

It was a day for the GOATs at the World Cup on Saturday, as Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi all shone when their countries needed them most.

Messi, arguably the true football GOAT, provided one of the moments of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night, as he gave Argentina the lead over Mexico in the pressure-cooler surrounds of the Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi rescues Argentina at the World Cup.

Defeat for Argentina would have seen them eliminated from the tournament, and the game was still on a knife-edge in the minute when Messi picked up an Angel Di Maria pass before firing in from long range.

Both sets of supporters had brought the noise on the night but it was Mexico’s who were silenced my Messi’s moment of magic.

There would be greater relief for Argentina fans in the dying minutes, as 21-year-old Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez made it 2-0, before sharing a prolonged hug with Messi, in what will become on of this World Cup’s iconic images.

The result places Argentina on three points after two games in Group C, one behind Poland, who picked up their first win of the tournament earlier in the day.

Robert Lewandowski.

Coming up against Saudi Arabia, who stunned Argentina earlier in the week, Poland knew that anything less than a win would damage their hopes of progress to the knockout stage.

In what was his fifth World Cup appearance, team captain and talisman Lewandowski scored his first-ever goal at the tournament to make it 2-0 to the Poles, after he had assisted Piotr Zielinski earlier on.

In between the strikes, former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny performed heroics by saving a Salem Al-Dawsari penalty.

Poland will face Argentina on Wednesday night in what could be a do-or-die battle, with Saudi Arabia waiting to pounce on any dropped points as they face Mexico at the same time.

Kylian Mbappe secures France progress.

Group C started with Australia picking up only their third-ever win at the World Cup, as a Mitchell Duke goal secured a 1-0 win over Tunisia.

The Socceroos now sit on three points, two ahead of Denmark who later lost 2-1 to France, with Mbappe grabbing a brace.

France have now secured their place in the round of 16 and will face Tunisia on Wednesday, with the Tunisians knowing that an unlikely win could let them sneak in ahead of Australia and Denmark, who will face each other at the same time.

Is that the winner? Kylian Mbappe is on target again for France as he makes a dart to the back post and bundles the ball home. 📺Watch live on @rte2 & @rteplayer – https://t.co/2W5kFubRRc 📱 Live updates – https://t.co/ihJjpsehSR#FIFAWorldCup #FRADEN pic.twitter.com/JW8myZ2GNP — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 26, 2022

Sunday schedule.

Japan v Costa Rica – Group E – RTE and ITV – 10am

Belgium v Morocco – Group F – RTE and BBC – 1pm

Croatia v Canada – Group F – RTE and BBC – 4pm

Spain v Germany – Group E – RTE and BBC – 7pm

