Attention turns to remarkable WNL title race after World Cup qualification

After the Ireland women’s team made history last week by qualifying for a first-ever World Cup, attention now turns to what is a remarkable title race in the Women’s National League.

It is hoped that the achievement of the national side will provide a boost to the domestic league, and with a four-horse title race set to be wrapped up over the next two weekends, there’s no better time to get involved.

Ireland stars on show.

Many of the players in Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad have cut their teeth in the WNL, while international centurion Aine O’Gorman is currently in the hunt for the league’s top scorer award.

With Ireland now hoping to get into the habit of qualifying for major tournaments, it’s no exaggeration to say that supporters who turn up to games could well be watching some of the stars of the future.

Here’s the state of play in the Women’s National League as we head into the final two rounds of games.

Women’s National League title race.

All 10 teams have played 25 of their 27 games and it’s Wexford Youths who sit on top with 55 points.

They are followed closely by Shelbourne on 54, while Peamount United and Athlone Town are lurking just behind on 52 points each.

It’s rare to see as many as four teams with genuine hopes of winning the title at such a late stage in the season but that’s exactly the scenario that has played out.

Permutations.

For leaders Wexford, they know that two wins in their final two matches will see them crowned champions for the first time since 2016.

However, they are set to come up against two of their title rivals in Peamount and current champions Shelbourne, who boast 17-year-old Ireland forward Abbie Larkin among their ranks.

Shels will host Sligo Rovers this Saturday, the same afternoon that Peamount play at home to Wexford.

The Peas will then travel to Galway WFC on the final day, when all five matches will kick-off at the same time, including Wexford’s home clash with Shelbourne.

Waiting in the wings for any slip-ups will be Athlone, who still hold out hopes of winning the title in only their third season in existence.

They have the benefit of playing two mid-table sides in their final two games but they’ll know that any points dropped in their clashes with Galway or Bohemians will likely result in the trophy going elsewhere.

Athlone and Shels are also due to face off in the Women’s FAI Cup Final, which takes place at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday November 6th.

How can I watch the WNL unfold on TV?

TG4 are fully on board with showing live Women’s National League games and many will remember watching the dramatic final day last season, when Peamount were pipped at the post by Shels.

The channel will be showing Shelbourne’s game against Sligo Rovers this Saturday and will once again be on top of the climax when the final day arrives on October 29th.

While taking it all in from the sofa will be more than enjoyable, there are also some great opportunities to catch the twists and turns in person, if you happen to have a Women’s National League ground near you.

Here are the full list of fixtures for what should be a nail-biting finish to the 2022 Women’s National League.

Saturday October 22nd.

Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers – 2pm (live on TG4)

DLR Waves v Treaty United – 4pm

Cork City v Bohemians -5pm

Peamount United v Wexford Youths – 5.20pm

Athlone Town v Galway WFC – 7pm.

Saturday October 29th (all 5.20pm).

Treaty United v Cork City

Wexford Youths v Shelbourne

Sligo Rovers v DLR Waves

Bohemians v Athlone Town

Galway WFC v Peamount United

