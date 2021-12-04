Women’s FA Cup Final: TV details as Katie McCabe aims for silverware

Women’s FA Cup Final TV details.

The Women’s FA Cup Final is on TV this Sunday and it will wrap up a very busy week for the Republic of Ireland’s Katie McCabe.

The Ireland captain scored a brace as she led her team to an historic 11-0 victory over Georgia in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday but her attention shifts to club duties this weekend.

McCabe will be representing Arsenal as they come up against London rivals Chelsea in the delayed 2020/21 Women’s FA Cup final and here’s what you need to know.

When is the Women’s FA Cup Final?

The 2020/21 Women’s FA Cup Final takes place on Sunday December 5th, with a kick-off time of 2pm.

Will it be on TV?

The Wembley showpiece will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 1.30pm.

Is there any Irish interest?

McCabe will be the only Irish player lining out for either side, if she starts the game as expected.

The 26-year-old has been in flying form this season, winning the October player of the month award for her performances in the Women’s Super League.

McCabe has scored four goals in the league this season and has firmly established herself as one of the key players in Jonas Eidevall’s squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie McCabe (@katie_mccabe11)

Katie McCabe: “It’s what you dream of.”

After Ireland’s victory over Georgia midweek, McCabe confirmed that some of her international teammates will be in the 40,000-strong crowd at Wembley to cheer her on and she is very much looking forward to the occasion.

“It’s a cup final, what you dream of playing in, especially playing for Arsenal, you’ve got that responsibility to make sure we are competing for trophies season after season,” she said.

Why was last season’s final delayed?

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, last season’s competition was delayed into this season. The second round proper was postponed from January 4 to April 4 2021, with the quarter-finals taking place after the start of the 2021/22 season.

This will be the seventh successive Women’s FA Cup Final to be held at Wembley.

