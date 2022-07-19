Women’s Euro 2022 quarter-final line-up complete

Euro 2022 quarter-final.

The quarter-final line-up for the Women’s Euro 2022 is now complete after Monday night’s matches at the tournament in England.

Belgium sealed their place in the last eight for the very first time after defeating Italy by a 1-0 scoreline, in a Group D finale that had no little drama.

Group D drama at Euro 2022.

At the beginning of play, France had already qualified as group winners, while their opponents Iceland sat in 2nd place on two points, one ahead of both Belgium and Italy.

It meant that if either Belgium or Italy won their match, then Iceland would need to beat France to qualify.

Trailing 1-0 in injury time in Rotherham, and with Belgium already celebrating qualification in Manchester, Iceland were awarded a penalty, which Dagny Brynjarsdottir fired home to give the nation hope.

However, the game had barely kicked off again before referee Jana Adamkova blew the full-time whistle, meaning that Belgium could continue their celebrations, while Iceland were left to rue the fact that they’re going home despite finishing the group undefeated with three draws.

Quarter-final line-up.

The results mean that Belgium are the eighth and final team to book their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022, with the next round of the competition getting underway on Wednesday night.

Hosts and joint favourites England will look to continue their strong group form when they take on Spain in Brighton on Wednesday at 8pm.

It will be the same kick-off time for the other three quarter-finals, with England’s fellow favourites Germany set to play Austria at Brentford Community Stadium on Thursday night.

Friday will see Sweden face Belgium at Leigh Sports Village, home of the Manchester United women’s side, before France and the Netherlands clash in Rotherham on Saturday evening.

Euro 2022 reaches conclusion.

The semi-finals will see the winners of England and Spain play the victors of Sweden and Belgium.

On other side of the draw, Germany or Austria will play France or the Netherlands, with the semi-finals scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, ahead of the final on July 31st.

All matches will continue to be broadcast live on RTE 2.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: euro 2022, women's euros, women's football