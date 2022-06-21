Women’s Euro 2022 – Dates, groups and Irish TV details ahead of summer tournament

Women’s Euro 2022: TV details.

The Women’s Euro 2022 is upon us and Irish viewers will be able to catch every moment of 16-team tournament on TV.

While the Republic of Ireland may not have made it, Northern Ireland will be competing in their first-ever major tournament, in a group alongside hosts England, as well as Austria and Norway.

The competition will be held across ten venues and you can find everything you need to know below.

When does the Women’s European Championship take place?

Euro 2022 will be held in England between Wednesday July 6th and Sunday July 31st.

The tournament was initially due to take place in the summer of 2021 but was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic leading to the postponement of the men’s Euro 2020 competition until the following year.

What are the groups?

Euro 2022 has been divided up into four groups of four, as follows:

Group A

England

Austria

Norway

Northern Ireland

Group B

Germany

Denmark

Spain

Finland

Group C

Netherlands

Sweden

Switzerland

Portugal

Group D

France

Italy

Belgium

Iceland

The four group winners and runners-up will advance to the quarter-final, where the line-up will see the winners of Group A take on the runners-up in Group B and vice-versa, with groups C and D following the same format.

Will Euro 2022 be on TV in Ireland?

All 31 matches will be broadcast live on RTE. 27 games will be shown on RTE 2, while four of the final group matches will be broadcast on the RTE News Channel and/or the RTE Player.

Every match will also be shown live on either BBC 1 or BBC 2.

What are the kick-off times?

The tournament will get underway with England taking on Austria from 8pm on Wednesday July 6th, before Northern Ireland take on Norway from the same time on the following evening.

Group matches will then be played at 5pm and 8pm right up until Monday July 18th, ahead of 8pm kick-offs for the quarter-finals (July 20th-23rd) and semi-finals (July 26th-27th).

The 2022 Women’s European Championship Final will begin at 5pm on Sunday July 31st.

A full schedule of matches at Euro 2022 can be found here.

Where are the games being held?

The opening match will take place at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium, with the final taking place at Wembley in London.

Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane and MK Dons’ Stadium MK have the honour of hosting the semi-finals, with the quarter-finals being held at Brighton’s AMEX Stadium, Brentford Community Stadium, Leigh Sports Village and the New York Stadium in Rotherham.

Southampton’s St. Mary’s and Manchester City’s Academy Stadium will also host matches at the tournament.

Who are the favourites?

Spain can be backed at 5/2 at the time of writing, with hosts England available at 4/1. Defending champions Netherlands are 5/1 to lift the trophy again, while Northern Ireland are very much the outsiders at 275/1.

