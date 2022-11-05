New boss for Nathan Collins as Wolves appoint former Spain manager

Wolves appoint Julen Lopetegui as manager.

Wolves have announced former Spain and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui as their new manager.

“The vastly experienced Spaniard, who has worked in coaching and management for nearly 20 years, will begin his first Premier League role on Monday 14th November when he officially takes charge of the men’s first-team squad,” said the club in a statement.

Julen Lopetegui to work with Ireland defender.

In a week in which Unai Emery began working at Aston Villa, another Europa League-winning Spanish coach has landed in the Midlands.

From an Irish point of view, Lopetegui will be seen as key in the development of Nathan Collins, who impressed at the heart of the Wolves defence at the beginning of the season.

A former goalkeeper, Lopetegui managed Spain at various underage levels before being handed the reins of the senior international team in July 2016, ahead of the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup.

Spain controversy.

After leading the star-studded squad to the tournament in Russia, Lopetegui was at the centre of a huge controversy when he was announced as Real Madrid’s new manager, just three days before Spain’s opening match against Portugal.

He was quickly relived of his duties by the Spanish Football Federation, without ever managing a game at the World Cup.

To make matters worse, he only lasted four months as Real Madrid manager, losing his job after winning just six matches out of 14.

New Wolves manager restores his reputation.

Lopetegui has since restored some of his reputation by securing back-to-back top four La Liga finishes with Sevilla, while winning the 2020 Europa League.

The 56-year-old was sacked last month after a poor start to the current campaign.

Lopetegui takes over at Molineux with Wolves lying 19th in the Premier League table with just two wins out of 13.

They have two home games ahead of the World Cup break, starting with Brighton on Saturday afternoon, before they face league leaders Arsenal next weekend.

Caretaker manager Steve Davis will remain in charge for these games, with Lopetegui taking over for a trip to Everton on St. Stephen’s Day.

