How to watch the Wolves v Liverpool FA Cup replay on TV in Ireland

How to watch Wolves v Liverpool on TV in Ireland.

Wolves take on Liverpool in an FA Cup third round replay this Tuesday and here’s how you can watch the match on TV in Ireland.

After a 2-2 draw at Anfield the weekend before last, the two sides are having to squeeze this replay into what is already a packed schedule for Premier League clubs.

Wolves v Liverpool.

FA Cup holders Liverpool have been poor of late, having tasted defeat three times in six matches since the resumption of English football after the World Cup.

Wolves, on the other hand, appear to be on an upward curve, losing just once in seven matches in that time, although they did get knocked out of the Carabao Cup quarter-final by Nottingham Forest on penalties.

Here’s how to watch the Wolves v Liverpool FA Cup third round replay in Ireland.

When does Wolves v Liverpool take place?

Wolves will host Liverpool in their FA Cup third round replay on the night of Tuesday January 17th, with kick-off at Molineux pencilled in for 7.45pm.

A replay against the Reds. 🐺🔴 — Wolves (@Wolves) January 15, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC 1, with coverage getting underway at 7.30pm.

Viewers in Ireland will also have the option of watching the match on Premier Sports 1, where coverage starts at 7.40pm.

Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

We travel to Wolves next in the FA Cup. #WOLLIV pic.twitter.com/FcNXoU8FQ9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2023

What is at stake?

After a 2021/22 campaign in which Liverpool won both domestic cups, reached the Champions League Final and pushed Manchester City to the final day in the Premier League title race, things appear a bit bleaker for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season.

Since they’re already out of the Carabao Cup, are sitting ninth in the Premier League table, and face a Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid, the FA Cup likely represents Liverpool’s best route to silverware this season.

New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has somewhat revived the team after a poor start to the campaign, with Irish stars Nathan Collins and Joe Hodge heavily-involved, while Connor Ronan has been promised more game time.

A run to the Carabao Cup quarter-final had fans dreaming of an unlikely major trophy win, something that the Midlands side haven’t done since they lifted the League Cup back in 1980.

If they were to knock out Liverpool, that would surely boost confidence as they look to secure their Premier League status for next season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FA Cup, Liverpool, Premier League, wolves