Wolves aim cheeky dig at Roy Keane on social media

Wolves mock Roy Keane on Twitter.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have taken a cheeky dig at Roy Keane after a video of the ex-Manchester United captain did the rounds on social media.

On Wednesday, Football Daily shared a video of the Corkman waiting to lead the Red Devils out of the tunnel, ahead of a Premier League meeting between the two clubs at Molineux in January 2004.

The clip shows an impatient Keane looking around for the referee’s signal to go out onto the pitch, before taking it upon himself to gesture to his teammates to follow him out.

Teammates such as Tim Howard and Ruud Van Nistelrooy can be seen following their skipper’s lead while referee Andy D’Urso can be heard calling the name “Roy,” in an ill-fated bid to get the rogue leader back.

It’s one of those Keane clips that goes viral every now and again, due to the humour that can be found in his single-mindedness or tunnel-vision, if you’ll pardon the pun.

Roy Keane walking out of the tunnel without waiting for the referee or his teammates 🤣 🧠 Focused. pic.twitter.com/KSAx1rhvKa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 24, 2021

Wolves accuse Roy Keane of lacking focus.

Football Daily captioned the post with the words “Roy Keane walking out of the tunnel without waiting for the referee or his teammates. Focused.’ along with a brain emoji but the Wolves social team were quick to remind Keane, and Man United fans, of what happened on that day.

Those of a certain age will remember that the Red Devils suffered their fourth Premier League defeat of the 2003/04 season on that day, going down 1-0 to a newly-promoted Wolves side who were struggling to adapt to life back in the top flight.

Kenny Miller got the winner on the day and the mischievous minds at the Midlands club decided to retweet the clip with a video of their own, which featured the Scotland international’s goal.

Underneath the words ‘Not focused enough,’ (plus brain emoji) viewers can clearly see Keane losing Miller in the centre of the pitch before the striker runs through on goal and fires home.

A rare win for Wolves.

A real uncharacteristic lack of awareness from Keane and one that he would probably have a lot to say about, were he to see it from another player while analysing a game.

All in all, it didn’t work out too well for either team that season, with Man United losing their Premier League title to Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincible’ Arsenal side, and Wolves going straight back down to the second tier after finishing bottom of the Premier League.

Their win over United was one of only seven they managed in the league that season but as the old saying goes, ‘what’s rare is wonderful’ and the memories of January 17th 2004 seem to still be fondly cherished by those associated with Wolves.

Read More About: Manchester United, roy keane, wolverhampton wanderers