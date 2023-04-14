Wojciech Szczesny outlines fears after suffering heart palpitations on pitch

Wojciech Szczesny suffers heart palpitations.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has spoken of the fear he felt after suffering heart palpitations on the pitch on Thursday night.

The now-Juventus player was replaced by Mattia Perin just before half-time in the Italian side’s 1-0 Europa League victory over Sporting Lisbon, leaving the pitch in tears surrounded by medical staff.

After undergoing tests, Szczesny was able to confirm after the game that he was fine, despite the experience giving him a scare.

Wojciech Szczesny outlines heart fears.

“It was a fright,” said the Polish international to Sky Italia. “It’s something that’s never happened to me before.

“I had trouble breathing so I was a bit anxious, it was a bit of a scare, but now I’m much better. I was a bit anxious about it but we’ve done all the checks and everything is fine.

“The truth is Mattia has been doing so well in training I let him come on,” Szczesny added with a smile. “I was tired and so Mattia was able to make a miraculous double save. Congrats to him.”

Juventus confirm Wojciech Szczesny is OK after being subbed before halftime after experiencing chest pain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/E6cOU2YYgt — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 13, 2023

Career.

Szczesny has been the first-choice goalkeeper for Juventus for the past five seasons, having initially joined as back-up to Gianluigi Buffon in the summer of 2017.

During his time in Turin, the 32-year-old has picked up three Serie A winners medals and two Coppa Italia, as well as the 2019/20 Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year award.

He had previously spent two seasons in Italy playing for Roma, after making his name at Arsenal, for whom he won two FA Cups.

Szczesny has so far played 72 times for Poland, and starred at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he saved two penalties, including one from Argentina icon Lionel Messi.

