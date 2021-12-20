Willian reveals the social media abuse that led to his Arsenal departure

Willian opens up on Arsenal departure.

Willian Borges has stated that negative social media messages from Arsenal fans contributed to his decision to leave the London club in August.

The Brazilian playmaker arrived at the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2020, having previously spent a trophy-laden seven years at their cross-city rivals Chelsea.

Willian’s time at Arsenal.

Willian made a flying start to his Arsenal career, contributing two assists in a 3-0 win on his debut against Fulham but it all went downhill from there as he failed to reproduce that level of form.

Gunners fans had to wait until May to see him score his first goal for the club, in a 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion, and it would prove to be his last before rejoining boyhood club Corinthians back in his homeland.

Willian has been speaking about his time at the Emirates in the latest episode of Rio Ferdinand Presents: FIVE and during the conversation he revealed that negative messages from Arsenal fans contributed to his departure.

Willian on social media abuse.

“I received a lot of messages on social media from them,” the 33-year-old reveals.

“Also because I came from Chelsea, you know? I think if I came from another club, maybe it could have been better but I came from Chelsea and I didn’t perform well.

“Everything was happening so I thought about that and I said ‘I have to go.'”

Social media problems in football.

Ferdinand is known for being social media-savvy and was one of the first footballers to embrace platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

However, these kinds of technological advances only came in towards the end of the ex-Manchester United defender’s career and he expressed sympathy for what footballers of the modern era, such as Willian, have to deal with.

“It’s harder for these guys now,” Ferdinand says. “Social media is crazy, there’s so much going on there, there are so many more fans and so many more people on social media.

“When I played, we used to get abuse in 90 minutes, then you’d go hope and you don’t see anything, you don’t hear anything because we didn’t have social media at the beginning.

“Near the end of my career, we had social media so I understand a little bit but it’s not the same as now. You can’t switch off.

“The minute you put your phone on, you go on social media and you can see all of these comments, it can’t be nice.

“So I understand when Willian says he needed to leave because you’re always seeing these messages and you just want to play football and you want to be happy.”

While Willian’s time at Arsenal wasn’t successful, he contributed to a number of great moments at Chelsea, helping the Blues to rack up two Premier League titles during his time there, as well as the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

His full chat with Ferdinand and his colleagues can be found here.

