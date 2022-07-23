Will Smallbone loan confirmed as Stoke City Irish revolution continues

Will Smallbone Stoke loan confirmed.

Stoke City have announced the signing of Ireland U21 midfielder Will Smallbone on a season-long loan from Southampton.

Reports that emerged earlier this week have now been confirmed, after the 22-year-old put pen to paper with the Potters ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Smallbone joins up with his Ireland U21 colleague Gavin Kilkenny at the bet365 Stadium, with Kilkenny having joined on loan from Bournemouth earlier this summer.

Stoke manager on Will Smallbone.

The pair will be working with another familiar face in Ireland U21 assistant manager John O’Shea, after the Waterford native took up a coaching role with Stoke earlier this week.

“Will is another creative player; he’s an attacking midfield player who can play as a 10 and as an eight,” Stoke manager Michael O’Neill said of the signing of Smallbone.

“We have an injury situation with Nick Powell so we felt that we needed something in that area. John O’Shea knows him extremely well and the opportunity to do it was there. He’s an exciting player that I think the fans will like – he scores and makes goals and it was good to get that over the line.”

👨‍🎨 Will's here to create from the middle of the park. Watch the First Word with the new man now on YouTube. — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 23, 2022

Will Smallbone career.

Smallbone signed a professional deal at Southampton at the age of 17 and he has been at the club ever since, without even going out on loan.

He scored on his first-team debut in an FA Cup victory over Huddersfield Town in January 2020, and has gone on to make a total of 20 appearances for Hassenhuttl’s side in all competitions.

Smallbone was the stand-out performer during the culmination of Ireland’s U21 qualifying campaign last month, scoring a brace in a crucial win over both Bosnia and Herzegovina, before following that up with another goal against Montenegro.

Buzzing to join @stokecity for the season! Looking forward to getting out there! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JqnANSgYE0 — Will Smallbone (@WSmallbone) July 23, 2022

The Irish trio will be hoping to help Stoke in their push for promotion to the Premier League, something which has looked a tall order in recent years.

Since their 10-year spell in the top flight ended at the end of the 2017/18 season, Stoke have finished 16th, 15th and 14th (twice) in the EFL Championship.

