Will Smallbone set to link up with Ireland U21 colleague on season-long loan

Will Smallbone set for loan move.

Will Smallbone is set for a season-long loan move from Southampton to Championship side Stoke City, according to reports.

Former Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is looking to bolster his midfield at the Bet365 Stadium, and once again appears to be turning to one of the Republic’s U21 stars.

Will Smallbone and Gavin Kilkenny.

Smallbone was a key player as Jim Crawford’s side secured a play-off for next year’s European Championship, as was Gavin Kilkenny, whose own season-long loan move from Bournemouth to Stoke was confirmed earlier this month.

Should Smallbone sign on the dotted line, Crawford is sure to relish watching his two players regularly working in tandem, ahead of the play-off showdown with Israel in September.

Rather than Smallbone’s loan being seen as a sign that there is no place for him at Southampton, the Saints reportedly are set to ensure that he remains tied down to the south-coast club by offering him a new contract.

This could indicate that manager Ralph Hassenhuttl rates the 22-year-old highly and envisages using him during the 2023/24 season, or that Southampton simply want to protect the value of their asset, particularly if he impresses while on loan.

Ireland U21 international Will Smallbone is set to join Stoke City on loan from Southampton, according to multiple reports 🚨 He will join U21 teammate Gavin Kilkenny in the Potters midfield. Kilkenny is currently on loan at the Championship club from Bournemouth 🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/jzt5OHcUpc — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 22, 2022

Career to date.

Smallbone signed a professional deal at Southampton at the age of 17 and he has been at the club ever since, without even going out on loan.

He scored on his first-team debut in an FA Cup victory over Huddersfield Town in January 2020, and has gone on to make a total of 20 appearances for Hassenhuttl’s side in all competitions.

Smallbone was the stand-out performer during the culmination of Ireland’s U21 qualifying campaign last month, scoring a brace in a crucial win over both Bosnia and Herzegovina, before following that up with another goal against Montenegro.

“What we do need to see from Will next season is if he can get a run of games at Southampton or a Championship club,” said the midfielder’s international manager at the time, and it seems that Crawford may just get his wish.

