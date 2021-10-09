Will Keane and Jason Knight miss out on Ireland matchday squad

Will Keane and Jason Knight among Ireland absentees.

Will Keane and Jason Knight will not take part in the Republic of Ireland‘s match against Azerbaijan this evening after being left out of Stephen Kenny’s squad.

Knight was struck down with illness earlier this week and, along with Adam Idah, had been listed as doubtful for tonight’s World Cup qualifier in Baku.

Both players have returned negative Covid tests and Idah has recovered enough to be included in the 23-man squad for tonight’s game.

Will Keane drafted in last week.

Keane had been a surprise inclusion in Kenny’s initial squad last week but hasn’t made the cut for the Azerbaijan match.

The Wigan Athletic striker has represented England at underage level and is a twin brother of Everton defender Michael.

Explaining his decision to call Keane up, Kenny said: “He leads the line quite well, he has a good appreciation of the players around him

“His form has been very consistent. He’s good to watch, he’s a very clever player. He has a good touch, a very intelligent footballer. He has impressed us.”

Knight and Idah have both been unwell.

On Friday, Kenny shed more light on the illness of both Idah and Knight, telling reporters that “Adam and Jason both came down with a fever and strong temperature. They passed all the tests, they received negative tests from their antigen tests and PCR tests.

“They are all fine, it’s just probably from the travel. Adam has a high temperature and is confined to his room. Jason, who is as tough as anything, just has a very high temperature and is unwell.

“They are still confined to their rooms at the moment and Adam is maybe further down the line than Jason. It came on Jason yesterday before training so his is a bit later.”

Knight and Keane will presumably be watching from the stands as Kenny looks to secure a first competitive victory in charge of the Ireland team.

The manager’s sole victory came in a friendly over Andorra back in June.

