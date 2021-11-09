Will Keane opens up on why his father lost touch with Irish roots

Will Keane opens up on father’s Irish roots.

Will Keane has been speaking of his pride at representing Ireland, while discussing why his father lost touch with the country of his birth.

The Stockport-born striker was drafted into Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad for the matches against Azerbaijan and Qatar last month, although he didn’t make an appearance in either match.

Will Keane: “My father is an orphan.”

The 28-year-old twin brother of England international Michael Keane is back in the international fold for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg and today he has been speaking about his father’s difficult start to life in Ireland.

“My dad’s Irish, he was born in Sligo,” Keane told reporters. “He was sort of raised there and he was actually an orphan. He went to boarding school in Dublin and then he was adopted.

“He moved to England when he was 10. When I was a younger lad, I was approached by England first and played in the youth age groups there. Living there, that seemed to be the thing to do at the time.

Will Keane on pride at playing for Ireland.

“Further down the line when I got the opportunity to come here (to Ireland), it was something that I really wanted to do.

“Unfortunately, my dad has kind of lost touch with his roots, for obvious reasons with being given away as a child, but to reconnect with that and to have the opportunity to represent Ireland is a massive honour and something that I’m really proud of doing.”

Keane’s father is “massively proud.”

While his brother represented Ireland at under-17 and under-19 levels before playing 12 times for England senior team, Will has never pulled on a green shirt at any level.

Despite his father’s harrowing start to life here, Keane has confirmed that his dad feels great pride at his son receiving the call-up from Kenny.

“Massively,” the current Wigan Athletic man replies when asked how proud his father is. “Like I said, because of the circumstances, he hasn’t stayed in touch with his family so for me to be able to represent Ireland and sort of… for him, obviously growing up, he lost touch with it so to reconnect with that is a massive thing and he’s really proud.

“For me, to give him that, gives me a lot of pleasure.”

Given that the FAI placed Keane in front of the media, it would appear that a senior international debut could happen this week, although it would most likely come against Luxembourg on Sunday, rather than during the much more difficult task of facing Portugal on Thursday.

