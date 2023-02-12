Will Ferrell and Roy Keane explain their past relationship during Super Sunday coverage

Will Ferrell and Roy Keane explain past relationship.

Roy Keane and Will Ferrell enjoyed a catch-up on Sky Sports, ahead of Sunday’s live Premier League action.

The Super Sunday team are in place at the Etihad Stadium for the Manchester City v Aston Villa game, which follows the live broadcast of Leeds United v Manchester United.

Will Ferrell and Roy Keane.

As part of the build-up, which involved input from Keane, Gary Neville and Micah Richards, Kelly Cates invited another guest over to take the mic, in the form of the Hollywood legend.

As pleasantries were exchanged, it became apparent that Ferrell and Keane already knew each other, as the pair went on to explain:

WF: “Roy and I had the pleasure of playing at Soccer Aid… was that 2010, maybe?”

RK: “Was it? I can’t remember. I can’t remember last week. Are you still training and playing?”

WF: “I’ll run around a little bit, kick the ball, try not to pull my hammy.”

Will Ferrell on how he knows Roy Keane 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0ko0322Fi9 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 12, 2023

Soccer Aid.

It was actually 2012 when both men took part in Soccer Aid, appearing for a Rest of the World side that lost 3-1 to England at Old Trafford.

Ferrell joked that he was in England on a recruiting mission for LAFC, the MLS side which he part-owns along with a number of Los Angeles businesspeople.

He added that he is part of a group of friends that are hoping to to see four matches in six days while in the UK, having already been at Wrexham’s National League victory over Wealdstone on Saturday.

Clearly a big fan of the Premier League, the Elf star explained what makes English football so attractive to him.

Ferrell explains Premier League love.

“I don’t really have a side over here,” he said. “I just enjoy following all the storylines. It’s obviously a very good league. There are some really good teams and players here.”

While Keane may have been past his peak as he lined up alongside Ferrell at Soccer Aid, the Corkman is sure to have left an impression.

Keane only played for 23 minutes on that day, while Ferrell lined out before 74 minutes before being replaced by Edward Norton.

