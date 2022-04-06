Wigan manager allays fears that James McClean will be out for “9-12 months”

James McClean injury.

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson has delivered good news on the James McClean injury front after fears that the Derryman could be out for “9-12 months”.

McClean picked up the injury in the 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, a game in which he opened the scoring. As a result, the Ireland international missed the 3-0 victory over Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night, a result which took the Latics to the top of League One.

It had been thought that the 32-year-old would not only miss Ireland’s June internationals but that he could be facing a period of absence of up to one year, a scenario that would be most unwelcome for a player of his age.

James McClean injury “better than we thought.”

“With James, it’s probably better news than we thought,” Richardson said. “It was first reported that it was going to be 9-12 months, but it’s now going to be a number of weeks – which is more positive.”

Despite the positive prognosis, it’s still thought that McClean could miss those Nations League matches against Armenia, Scotland and – depending on the situation in their country – Ukraine in June.

McClean has never been shy about his pride in pulling on a green shirt and this is reflected in the fact that he has now done so on 90 occasions, placing him in the top 10 players with the most appearances for Ireland.

100 caps in sight.

For someone with his level of dedication, that magic 100 number is sure to be within his sights and he will hope that this latest injury doesn’t affect his chances of reaching that milestone.

So far, only Robbie Keane, Shay Given, John O’Shea, Kevin Kilbane, Steve Staunton and Damien Duff has clocked up a century of appearances for Ireland.

The injury has also come at a time when McClean has been enjoying some strong club form, with winger having scored seven times as Wigan look to gain promotion back to the second tier of English football.

