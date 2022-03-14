When is Man City v Liverpool – Date, time and TV channel for crunch title clash

Man City drop points in title race.

Liverpool were handed a huge advantage in the Premier League title race on Monday night as Crystal Palace held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles continued their reputation as a Man City bogey team by following up their 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium in October with a deserved scoreless draw in South London.

Man City v Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his players are sure to have been keeping a close eye and will be forgiven for raising a glass to Patrick Vieira’s side for doing them a huge favour.

Pep Guardiola’s side now lead their rivals by just four points, with the Reds set to play their game in hand away to Arsenal this coming Wednesday.

If they win that game, the gap will be just a solitary point, perfectly setting up a huge clash between the top two at the Etihad in April.

Here’s what you need to know about Man City v Liverpool.

When is Man City v Liverpool?

Man City v Liverpool will take place at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday April 10th, with a kick-off time of 4.30pm.

Will it be on TV?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, who are sure to have all of their big-name pundits to call upon for what could be one of the most dramatic days in Premier League history.

Who do they each have to play before they meet?

As mentioned above, Liverpool travel to Arsenal this Wednesday, in a game that will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8.15pm).

After FA Cup duties and an international break, that means just one more Premier League game for the Reds to overcome before the City clash, namely a home meeting with Watford on April 2nd.

As for City, they just have to play Burnley away on the same date before hosting Jurgen Klopp’s side.

What happened the last time the teams met?

Man City and Liverpool has been the main Premier League rivalry of the 2020s to date and the last game they played summed up how the two have pushed each other over the past few seasons.

On the 3rd of October, the teams played out a 2-2 draw at Anfield, with Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Man City’s Phil Foden notably sharing the Sky Sports Man of the Match award, with both getting on the scoresheet in an enthralling game.

