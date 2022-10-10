Irish pair to get new manager after West Brom sack Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce sacked by West Brom.

Steve Bruce has been sacked as manager of West Bromwich Albion, with the club currently sitting in the relegation zone of the EFL Championship.

The Baggies have won just one of their opening 13 games of the season, and it would appear that a 0-0 draw at home to Luton Town on Saturday was the final straw.

Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby.

The decision means that Ireland internationals Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby will be getting a new club manager, with both men being key members of Bruce’s starting XI in the early part of the season.

O’Shea has played every minute West Brom’s games this campaign, including two Carabao Cup matches, while Molumby has started 1o games in the Championship and has been brought on as a sub twice.

Club Statement: Steve Bruce. — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 10, 2022

West Brom statement on Steve Bruce.

“West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Manager Steve Bruce,” begins the club statement issued on Monday morning.

“Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns. The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February.

“Under-21s coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh. The process of recruiting a new manager is now under way and an appointment will be confirmed in due course.”

Steve Bruce career.

West Brom were the 11th club that Bruce has been in charge of since he began his managerial career at Sheffield United in 1998.

While there have been some successes, particularly at Birmingham City and Hull City, some of his most recent positions have been marred by fan discontent, particularly his spell in charge of boyhood club Newcastle United, which ended last October.

It was rumoured last week that Bruce could be replaced at West Brom by his former Manchester United teammate Roy Keane, after the Corkman attended the club’s midweek defeat to Preston North End.

Bruce is the latest in a long line of EFL Championship managers to lose their job this season, with his sacking being the ninth in the division since the campaign began.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Dara O'Shea, Ireland, Jayson Molumby, Steve Bruce