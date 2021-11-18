Wesley Fofana names Man United among “dream” clubs he would like to play for

Wesley Fofana names Man United among “dream” Premier League clubs.

Wesley Fofana has set the Premier League big boys on alert by stating that his “dream” Premier League clubs are Man United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Leicester City centre-back has won many admirers in England since joining the Foxes back in October of last year and while the East Midlands outfit will be keen to keep the 20-year-old for as long as possible, they are well-used to having their biggest stars henpecked by Premier League rivals.

Man United among Wesley Fofana dream clubs.

N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Ben Chilwell have all moved to other Premier League clubs in recent years and judging by an interview Fofana has given, he could one day do the same, with moves to Man United, Man City and Chelsea all on his radar.

Speaking to Actu Foot, the Frenchmen named the trio in his list of “dream” clubs, along with Real Madrid, Barcelona and hometown team Marseille.

“A club that makes me dream? There’s Marseille, Real Madrid, Barcelona. In the Premier League, there are Chelsea, United, City,” Fofana said.

“But you have to work to make your dreams come true. Through work, you can achieve anything.”

Fofana on the road to recovery.

While it will be no surprise for Leicester fans to see the youngster plotting his future, some might be a little disappointed that he is doing it so openly.

Before any final farewell, the Foxes faithful would just like to see Fofana back on the pitch, after he suffered a broken leg in a pre-season match against Villarreal in August.

In the same interview, the defender revealed that he is hoping to make a return by the end of the year, saying: ““I’m starting to see the end of the tunnel. The return is coming soon. It will be at the end of December if all goes well.”

At the end of last season, Fofana was voted Leicester’s Player of the Year by the club’s supporters, just reward for a campaign in which he slotted in seamlessly at centre-back alongside older colleagues such as Johnny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu.

Fofana played the full 90 minutes as Leicester overcame Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup Final, a success that will no doubt have whetted his appetite for more trophies.

A favourite of manager Brendan Rodgers, if Fofana does move to Man United, he could find himself linking up with his manager again, with Rodgers thought to be on the Old Trafford club’s wishlist to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

