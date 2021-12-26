Ex-Man United defender gives spine-tingling account of Alex Ferguson’s “best ever” team talk

Alex Ferguson’s greatest team talk.

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has stated that the 2008 Champions League Final was the scene of Alex Ferguson’s greatest ever team talk.

That rain-sodden night in Moscow is one that Red Devils supporters will never forget, as Ferguson’s side defeated Chelsea on penalties at the end of a 1-1 draw.

Wes Brown recalls memorable Moscow night.

Brown, who had been immense throughout that season, played another key role on the night, providing the cross from which Cristiano Ronaldo put Man United ahead in the first half and the full-back has been reflecting on the evening in a chat with his old Liverpool foe Danny Murphy.

In the chat published in the Daily Mail, Brown states that Ferguson’s team talk on the night was his greatest ever and recalls how the Scot drew on the background of every player in the dressing room in order to inspire them to victory at the Luzhniki Stadium.

“It was the best team talk I heard Alex Ferguson do.”

“It was the best team talk I heard the gaffer do,’ Brown reflects. “He went around every player, said a few things about where they’d come from and what they had achieved.

‘The message was about a group all coming from different places, nobody growing up the same, but we were all here now, United. It was very good, inspiring.”

Brown isn’t the only player the speech resonated with, with teammate Patrice Evra previously recalling moment in greater detail.

“Ferguson turned to me, Evra explained. “‘Look at Patrice,’ he said. ‘He’s got 24 brothers and sisters. Imagine what his mother had to do to put food on the table.

“Then he turned to Wayne Rooney. ‘Look at Wayne. He grew up in one of the toughest parts of Liverpool. Then he turned to Park Ji-sung. ‘Look at Ji, he’s come all the way from South Korea.

“As the boss talked about our stories, we began to realise that he was referring to a fellowship. We were not just a football team – we were people from every corner of the world, from all kinds of cultures and races and religions.

“And now we were there, together in a dressing room in Moscow, fighting for a common cause. Through football, we had become brothers.”

“It was a real battle.”

At the end of a gruelling 120 minutes, neither Evra nor Brown were called upon to take penalties in the deciding shoot-out, and the latter was more than pleased to have been called ashore in the final seconds of extra time.

“The game was a real battle,” he tells Murphy. “Cristiano scored from my cross, Frank Lampard equalised. Chelsea had the same mentality as us, nobody would give in, so it went to penalties.

‘The gaffer took me off near the end of extra-time and I felt this enormous sense of relief afterwards because I’d not taken penalties since I was 14. It doesn’t work for all managers but it did that night, Anderson scored in the shoot-out and we won it.”

Along with Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, Brown was one of only four players to have been in the Man United first team during both of their Champions League victories under Ferguson.

While he was an unused substitute as a youngster in 1999, the 23-times-capped England international can be in no doubt as to his contribution in Russia nine years later.

