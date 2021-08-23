European football round-up.

With the new football season now underway, we here at Pundit Arena will keep you up to date every Monday with a European round-up.

We’ll fill you in on the best performances, shock defeats and all the big news such as major stars being left on the bench.

Here’s what happened around the continent this weekend.

European round-up: Tammy Abraham helps Jose Mourinho to dream Roma start.

New Roma signing Tammy Abraham got his career in Italy off to a near-perfect start, with a goal seemingly the only thing that was missing from his performance against Fiorentina.

Abraham provided two assists as Jose Mourinho’s men ran out 3-1 winners at home to Fiorentina, before being substituted to a standing ovation from his new adoring fans.

Tammy Abraham gets a standing ovation after two assists on his Serie A debut 👏 The AS Roma fans are loving him already ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4QqVtyrDmR — 🇮🇹 Watch Serie A on BT Sport Football 🇮🇹 (@btsportfootball) August 22, 2021

Elsewhere in Serie A, substitute Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to save Juventus from only drawing 2-2 at Udinese, while champions Inter Milan began the defence of their title with a 4-0 win at home to Genoa.

Bale back on scoresheet as La Liga giants stumble.

Gareth Bale is back in favour at Real Madrid and back on the scoresheet, netting the opening goal of a 3-3 draw away to Levante.

Barcelona failed to take advantage of their rivals’ slip-up, only managing a 1-1 draw away to Athletic Bilbao thanks to a 75th-minute Memphis Depay equaliser.

Barca and Real are level on four points after two matches, while champions Atletico Madrid made it two wins out of two with a 1-0 victory at home to Elche.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid)

Unsavoury scenes in France.

For the first time in a few weeks, Lionel Messi isn’t the major talking point of French football.

That honour, if that’s the right word, now goes to Nice and Olympique Marseille, whose game was abandoned due to serious crowd trouble on Sunday night.

A full-scale brawl ensued after Marseille’s Dimitri Payet threw a water bottle back amongst the Nice fans after they had thrown some at him.

Some supporters ran onto the pitch and prosecutors in Nice have begun an investigation into the violent scenes.

Away from that, Paris Saint-Germain continued their big countdown to Messi’s debut by winning 4-2 away at Brest, with Kylian Mbappe among the goalscorers.

Champions Lille picked up a 1-1 draw away at Saint-Etienne, meaning they only have two points from the opening three games of their title defence.

Bayern Munich secure three points.

Bayern Munich returned to winning ways in the Bundesliga by beating FC Koln 3-2 at the Allianz Arena. They now have four points from their opening two matches after a draw at Borussia Monchengladbach last week.

Wolfsburg sit top of the league after the second round of games and are the only team with a 100% record of two wins out of two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VfL Wolfsburg (@vfl.wolfsburg)

Other Leagues.

The pressure of defending their first Portuguese title in 19 years doesn’t seem to have gotten to Sporting Lisbon, as they have begun the new campaign with three wins out of three and sit at the top of the table.

In the Netherlands, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven and Heerenveen all have maximum points after two games, with Ajax lagging behind after a win and a draw.

Major clubs across Europe will now be looking towards the Champions League group stage draw which will take place on Thursday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Barcelona, european round-up, Football, jose mourinho, Real Madrid, roma, tammy abraham