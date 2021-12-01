Two of Wednesday’s Premier League matches delayed due to medical emergencies

Two Premier League games delayed.

Medical emergencies in the stands caused the delay of two Premier League matches on Tuesday evening.

Watford against Chelsea was suspended in the 12th minute due to the medical emergency in stand at Vicarage Road before the second half of Southampton against Leicester City was delayed due to a similar issue.

At Watford’s home ground, medical staff from both teams raced across the pitch to assist the supporter, who was stabilised and then carried out on a stretcher to be taken to hospital.

Adam Masina was down receiving treatment when the fan appeared to be taken ill. Fellow supporters got the attention of the players, who then waved down the medical staff.

The players were off the pitch for around 25 minutes, before returning to the field for a five-minute warm-up, and the match resumed with the clock set at 12 minutes.

Fan suffers cardiac arrest.

Watford tweeted: “The players have returned to the field in preparation of play resuming.

“Our thoughts are with the fan – who had a cardiac arrest but has now been stabilised – and all those affected.

“Thank you to the medical staff, players and fans for their quick response.”

A Chelsea statement read: “The thoughts of everyone at Chelsea Football Club are with the fan and all those affected.

“Our thanks to the medical staff here at Vicarage Road for their quick response.”

Around about an hour later, there was a delay at the beginning of the second half between Southampton and Leicester after similar medical emergency at St. Mary’s.

Play eventually resumed on a busy night of Premier League action across England.

Wednesday evening’s incidents come just over seven weeks after Newcastle United’s match against Tottenham was suspended for 20 minutes as a fan was taken to hospital in need of urgent medical assistance.

Additional reporting from PA Media.

