Impassioned Wayne Rooney dressing room speech released by DC United

Wayne Rooney speech shared by DC United.

DC United have released footage of an impassioned speech by manager Wayne Rooney, as they embark on a new MLS campaign.

Rooney is entering into his first full season in charge of the Washington-based outfit, after taking the managerial reins at the club last July.

At the end of the 2022 regular season, DC United finished bottom of the 14-team Eastern Conference, with just seven wins in 34 matches.

In the clip shared on the club’s YouTube channel on Thursday, Rooney made it clear that he won’t tolerate a repeat performance, as he addressed a room full of his players.

Wayne Rooney gives impassioned speech.

“I felt last year when I came in, there was a real lack of mentality throughout the whole group,” the former Manchester United captain is heard to say.

“As you’ve seen, there are quite a few players who have left the club. They’re good people, I felt they tried the best they could but, ultimately from my point of view, they were players who couldn’t help us move forward as a club.”

Ireland international Derrick Wiliams is among the new recruits who have been brought in ahead of the 2023 season, while ex-Liverpool striker Christian Benteke arrived at the club last summer, along with Rooney’s former Derby County player and Man United teammate Ravel Morrison.

Meanwhile, the signing of Mateusz Klich from Leeds United was confirmed by the club on Thursday.

Players can be seen listening intently to Rooney in the clip, as he calls on his vast football experience in order to get his message across.

“I want to be great.”

“There’s no chance I’m finishing bottom of that league again,” says the 37-year-old later in the seven-minute video. “I’ve been in the game long time and it hurts when you look at that league table and you’re at the bottom. We need to push.

“What do we want to push for? I want to be great. I want to be remembered. I want to be successful. It’s what we all want. Whether that’s in football, whether you’re a doctor or a lawyer, or whatever it is, you want to be great.”

MLS season.

Rooney was known for his willingness to win as a player, and his plea for his players to embody the same quality certainly comes across as sincere.

The Liverpudlian will have ambitions to manage at a higher level, and he might just be hoping that the clip shared on Thursday lands in the feed of a Premier League chairman or two.

For now though, it’s full focus on DC United’s 2023 season, which gets underway at home to Toronto FC on February 25th.

