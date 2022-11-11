Wayne Rooney blasts Roy Keane for defending Cristiano Ronaldo behaviour

Wayne Rooney on Roy Keane’s Cristiano Ronaldo defence.

Wayne Rooney has hit out at Roy Keane for the Corkman’s recent defence of wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was recently disciplined by United manager Erik ten Hag for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur, with the Portuguese forward left out of the squad for the subsequent game against Chelsea.

Roy Keane defends Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was after this game that Keane launched an impassioned defence of Ronaldo, having previously said that United were being disrespectful to their star name for not letting him move during the summer transfer window.

All of this comes during a season in which Ronaldo has spent most of his time on the bench, while scoring just three goals in 16 appearances when he has made it onto the pitch.

Most of United’s better performances this campaign have come when Ronaldo hasn’t played, and Rooney suggested as much when he appeared on talkSPORT on Friday morning.

Wayne Rooney: “Roy Keane wouldn’t accept that.”

The DC United manager, a former teammate of both Keane and Ronaldo, also called out his former skipper for his defence of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I don’t think so,” said Rooney, when asked if United are a better side with Ronaldo in the team. “Him and Messi are arguably the two best players of all-time and you can go either way with that.

“But I just think the things he’s done from the start of the season, it’s not acceptable for Manchester United. I’ve seen Roy Keane defend him… Roy wouldn’t accept that at all.

“It’s a distraction that Man United don’t need at the minute. For Cristiano, just get your head down and work and be ready to play when the manager needs you.

“If he does that, he’ll be an asset. If he doesn’t, he’ll become an unwanted distraction.”

Previous comments.

While the likes of Keane, Rio Ferdinand and Patrice Evra have taken a softly-softly approach to Ronaldo in the media, Rooney has long been of the opinion that United would be better off without the forward.

“Obviously, Cristiano is getting on a bit, he certainly isn’t the player he was when he was in his 20s,” said Rooney, during an appearance on Monday Night Football back in April.

“That happens, that’s football. He’s a goal threat but I think the rest of the game they need more and they need young, hungry players.”

At the time, Ronaldo posted the words “two [sic] jealous” underneath a clip of Rooney’s comments on Instagram, appearing to suggest that his former colleague was envious of his success.

Months later, with Ronaldo very much out of favour at Old Trafford, it will be interesting to see how he reacts to Rooney’s latest assessment.

