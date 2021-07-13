Wayne Rooney gives ‘career lifeline’ to ex-Man United teammate

Wayne Rooney steps in to help Ravel Morrison.

Wayne Rooney has offered a “career lifeline” to ex-Manchester United teammate Ravel Morrison by inviting the 28-year-old to train with Derby County.

Morrison made just three senior appearances for United but is still lauded by Sir Alex Ferguson as one of the best young talents he ever saw at the Old Trafford club.

Ravel Morrison training with Derby.

The midfielder left United for West Ham in January 2012 and his career has been in something of a downward spiral ever since. An invitation to impress Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney, now manager of Derby, could be just the boost the former England under-21 international needs.

Multiple reports state that Rooney is giving Ravel Morrison a “career lifeline” by letting him train at Derby County ahead of the new season.

The Rams are on the back of a tumultuous campaign in which they only avoided relegation on the last day of the season, thanks to a dramatic final day draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

They are also currently under a transfer embargo due to multiple breaches of Football League financial rules including a failure to provide audited annual accounts.

A nomadic career.

While Ravel Morrison isn’t guaranteed a contract at Pride Park, it is the latest of many attempts he has made to resurrect his career.

A nomadic nine-year period since leaving United has been interspersed with legal issues, as Morrison hopped around Europe appearing for clubs such as Lazio in Italy and Ostersund in Sweden.

Last season, he made five appearances for ADO Den Haag as the club finished bottom of the Dutch top flight.

Earlier this year, Morrison spoke openly on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast about his time under Alex Ferguson and how his career has gone since.

Ferdinand told Morrison about a text he had received from Ferguson which said: “Rio my first and lasting impression of Ravel as a young lad was that he has always got time and space, always available to be on the ball, so unusual for a young lad of his age.

I text the boss (Sir Alex) this morning asking him for 5 words on @morrisonravel…. the response I got gave me goosebumps! @ManUtd #MUFC #VibeWithFive pic.twitter.com/2cEd8GzaDq — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 15, 2021

“Give my regards to him please,” Ferguson continued, as quoted by Ferdinand. “Another thing about Ravel which I have always treasured because no other young player who made their debut did it.

“After the first game in the first team that he played, the next morning he came to my office and gave me a letter thanking me for giving him his debut.

“I was gobsmacked, Rio. The boy had a good heart, he was just beaten by his background.”

Morrison reacted by saying: “When I made my debut – words can’t describe that you know. Making your debut for Man United and it was only a minute as well.

“It touches you because if I could go back in time I would change 90 per cent of my life.”

Read More About: derby county, Ravel Morrison, Wayne Rooney