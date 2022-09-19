Wayne Rooney praised for his handling of MLS racism allegation

Wayne Rooney praised for handling of racism allegation.

Phil Neville has hailed Wayne Rooney for his handling of a racism allegation in the MLS game between DC United and Inter Miami on Sunday.

The former Manchester United and England teammates were in opposite dugouts for the game, with Neville’s Inter Miami side winning 3-2 thanks to a late Gonzalo Higuain winner.

MLS racism allegation.

The result paled into insignificance though as most the talk around the game centred on an allegation of racism involving DC United’s Taxi Fountas.

The Greek forward is alleged to have used racist language towards Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe after the pair clashed during the game.

The referee brought the match to a halt in order to speak with Rooney and Neville, while Neville discussed the option of walking off the pitch with his players.

Phil Neville: “I must commend Wayne Rooney.”

When play resumed after a five-minute stoppage, Rooney decided to substitute Fountas, who had scored his side’s second goal, with 24 minutes left in the game.

“There was a racist comment that was unacceptable,” said Neville afterwards. “A word was used that I think is unacceptable in society, I think it’s the worst word in the world.

“I must commend my players for keeping their calm. I must commend the referee for a really difficult situation, he followed the protocols set out by the MLS.

“And I must give massive respect to Wayne Rooney for dealing with it in the way that he did. I’ve always known him as a class act but today he went up in my estimation more than he has ever done, more than any goal that he has ever scored.”

Investigation underway.

Rooney kept his counsel after the game, telling reporters: “There was a complaint, which I’m sure will get investigated. Not much more I can say.”

MLS confirmed that they will be investigating the incident and issued the following statement:

“MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language, and we take these allegations very seriously.”

