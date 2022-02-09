Wayne Rooney as next Man United manager “wouldn’t be a surprise” according to his ex-England teammate

Wayne Rooney tipped to be Manchester United manager.

Wayne Rooney being the next permanent Man United manager “wouldn’t surprise” his former England teammate Darren Bent.

With the Old Trafford club on the lookout for a new manager and Rooney currently working wonders with Derby County, Bent feels that it could make perfect sense for the former United striker to return as manager.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby success.

Despite a 21-point deduction due to financial irregularities, Rooney has taken the Rams to within four points of escaping the EFL Championship relegation zone, all while earning plenty of plaudits for his man-management and ability to get the best out of young players, such as Ireland’s Festy Ebosele.

Meanwhile, over at Old Trafford, Man United are currently being led by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who is also playing his part in the search for a permanent boss to take the club forward.

“When are you ready?” Bent responded, when questioned on talkSPORT about whether Rooney could make the step up in the near future.

“When are you ready? If he keeps #DCFC up from this state, that’s phenomenal!” ✍️ “He could then walk into a top job. It wouldn’t surprise me [if he got the job].” Darren Bent says it wouldn’t be a shock if Rooney was the next #MUFC manager. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HjEQ2xpt4U — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 9, 2022

Wayne Rooney “understands Man United.”

“I think if he keeps Derby up this season, what an achievement that is. If Wayne Rooney keeps up Derby from this state, that’s a phenomenal job.

“Usually, when you’re an aspiring coach or a manager, you set the target that you want to manage one of the biggest clubs in the world one day but sometimes, time isn’t on your side, like the Frank Lampard situation at Chelsea, it kind of just falls into your lap.

“It wouldn’t surprise me.”

“I guess if they (Man United) are looking around and Wayne keeps Derby up, he’s ready for the next challenge and they feel like he’s the right man for the job – he understands the club, he’s been one of the best players in that club’s history, he’s their highest-ever goalscorer…

“All young coaches have to start somewhere. Some get the luxury of starting at the very top, some have to work their way up the pyramid. If they come for Wayne Rooney because they feel like he’s the right man for the job and he feels ready to take it, then I don’t see a problem with that.

“After being successful at keeping Derby up? It wouldn’t surprise me.”

Man United have been here before.

With United trying to close the gap with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, it’s unlikely that Rangnick or anyone else at the club would be keen on giving Rooney the job so soon.

Plus, with the sacking of another club legend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, still fresh in the memory, it’s even more fanciful that they will go down that road again, despite the backing of Bent.

A few years down the line? Let’s wait and see.

