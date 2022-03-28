Wayne Rooney’s sweary message to Marcus Rashford amid striker’s poor form

Wayne Rooney gives Marcus Rashford advice.

Wayne Rooney has urged Marcus Rashford to go on and break his Manchester United goalscoring record.

In January 2017, the current Derby County manager became the highest scorer in Red Devils history, surpassing Bobby Charlton’s long-held record.

Later that year, Rooney ended his 13-year stint at Old Trafford on 253 goals and he has now told the out-of-form Rashford in no uncertain terms that he should be aiming to beat that number.

Wayne Rooney: “Marcus Rashford needs to get his head out his a***”

“To get the record and be United’s highest goal scorer is f***ing massive,” Rooney said at an event in Manchester on Sunday. “What I hope is that Marcus Rashford f***ing gets his head out of his a*** and goes and breaks that record. He is a Manchester lad.”

Rooney was clearly referring to Rashford’s recent problems both on the pitch, with the 24-year-old regularly putting in below-par performances this season.

The forward’s career trajectory appeared to stall last summer, when he underwent surgery shortly after missing one of England’s penalties in their Euro 2020 Final shoot-out defeat to Italy.

After scoring three goals in four games upon his return to Man United side in the autumn, Rashford has since endured a poor run of form, with just two goals following in all competitions since that period.

He has now found himself on the outskirts of Ralf Rangnick’s team, starting crucial recent games against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid on the bench.

Marcus Rashford problems.

On top of all that, Rashford’s demeanour has had some observers questioning whether he is in a positive frame of mind. After the defeat to Atletico at Old Trafford, he was filmed shouting back at some supporters who were aiming abuse at him outside the ground.

Rumours have also circulated recently that Rashford will seek a move elsewhere, with Barcelona and Arsenal among the clubs linked with his signature.

Currently on 93 goals for his boyhood club, he has a long way to go to match Rooney’s tally but does have plenty of time to do so, if he decides to extend his Man United career.

The pair worked up close together for around a year-and-a-half as a teenage Rashford was breaking into the team under Louis Van Gaal and Rooney was nearing the end of his time at the club.

United fans will certainly hope that Rashford will take heed of his old mentor and get back to his best in time for next season.

