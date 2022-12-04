Wayne Rooney: “Marcus Rashford’s campaigning work was too much for him”

Wayne Rooney on Marcus Rashford.

Wayne Rooney has said that Marcus Rashford’s campaigning work was “too much for him,” while praising the 25-year-old for his return to form.

Rashford has emerged as an unlikely World Cup Golden Boot contender, after scoring three goals in England’s opening three games at the tournament in Qatar.

Marcus Rashford return to form.

It’s a far cry from the form he showed for Manchester United last season, and former teammate Rooney feels that the slump may have been down to Rashford’s trojan charity work during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Rashford earned an MBE after he led a campaign for free school meals for children around the UK, something which catapulted his profile way outside the world of football.

The preparation is done and we’re ready. See everyone tomorrow 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/ouZvssxpOc — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 3, 2022

Wayne Rooney: “You can see the difference in Marcus Rashford now.”

“You can see the difference between Marcus now, and Marcus when he was struggling last season, in his mannerisms,” writes Rooney in his Sunday Times column.

“He is smiling a lot more, running with the ball, being more direct. I think we’ve seen the same change in him at Manchester United, where Erik ten Hag has done a great job in managing him.

“It looks like Marcus is in a much better place in his head and the big thing, for me, is that during Covid he did so much campaigning work and got involved with a lot of stuff off the pitch.

“His achievements were incredible, but I think it might have been a bit too much for him. Rather than being able to just focus on his football, there was a lot on his plate, whereas what we’ve seen this season is very much a focus on football first rather than anything else.

“From some of the goals he has scored, you can see he is in a different headspace.”

Player of the match 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/z8X8UwQoRW — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 29, 2022

Loss of form.

Rashford had been absent from the England squad since missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 Final shootout defeat to Italy last summer.

He has since struggled with injuries and a loss of form, and scored only five goals during United’s miserable 2020/21 campaign.

However, he has bounced back in a big way this season, finding the net eight times for Erik ten Hag’s side prior to the World Cup break.

Rashford scored a goal as a substitute in England’s opening win over Iran at the World Cup, before adding two more in his first start of the tournament against Wales.

Back in March, Rooney advised Rashford to f***ing gets his head out of his a***” and to go on and break United’s goalscoring record, which is currently held by Rooney himself.

