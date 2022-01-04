Wayne Rooney coy on conversation with Harry Kane over Tottenham striker’s future

Wayne Rooney on Harry Kane.

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that he had a conversation with Harry Kane about the Tottenham striker’s future after England’s Euro 2020 Final defeat to Italy.

Kane’s future was the subject of much speculation last summer, with the striker seemingly pining for a move to Manchester City.

Harry Kane’s future.

However, despite Kane’s best efforts, and those of his agent brother Charlie, the transfer never materialised and City ended up spending £100 million on Jack Grealish instead.

As the summer transfer window began to slam shut, Kane sent out a tweet which said “I will be staying at Tottenham this summer,” acknowledging that he was staying put for the time being but leaving the door open for a move at some pint in the future.

While that move is unlikely to happen during the January window, Rooney has added some fuel to the speculation by sharing details of his chat with his former England teammate after that penalty shoot-out defeat to Roberto Mancini’s side at Wembley.

Wayne Rooney: “It’s a tough decision for Harry Kane.”

“I spoke to Harry after the (Euro 2020) final against Italy,” the former Manchester United striker confirmed in an interview with Alan Shearer, which was published in The Athletic on Tuesday.

“I went back to the hotel and saw all the players. I sneaked in! Obviously I wouldn’t say what we talked about in private but for him, it’s a decision he needs to make in terms of whether he wants to leave and try to win trophies. You look at Man City as the only club that could guarantee it.

“Or does he want to leave a legacy at Tottenham? Could he do the same as yourself (Shearer) at Newcastle and Matt Le Tissier at Southampton? If he does that, I’m sure he’d have a job for life at Tottenham. You go somewhere else, there’s no guarantee it’s going to work. It’s a tough decision for him.”

Could Conte change Kane’s mind?

While Rooney didn’t give many details about Kane’s plans, the current England captain has made it clear for all to see that he sees his future away from North London.

Spurs fans looking for a glimmer of hope might point to the appointment of a genuine top-class manager in Antonio Conte as a reason for Kane to change his mind, but with the striker having a below-par season all-round, he might still think that it’s time to head for pastures new.

Kane’s desire for team trophies is unsurprising given that he has yet to win any during his career but it’s difficult to argue with his individual achievements as he closes in on Rooney’s England goalscoring record.

The 28-year-old is now just just five goals behind Rooney’s tally of 53 for his country and it’s likely that he will overtake it at some point in 2022, something which Rooney would welcome.

Wayne Rooney: “I hope Kane breaks my record.”

“Obviously, if he stays fit, you can imagine he will take it within the next year or so,” Rooney told Shearer.

“And genuinely, the record is great to have but I’ve always been more of a player who just loves playing the game.

“At some point, someone is going to break the record. It would actually be nice if it’s one of my former team-mates. I hope he does it. The closer you get to it, the more it drags on. So, for his sake, if he is going to do it, hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Whether Kane breaks Rooney’s record as a Spurs player or not remains to be seen, but if his future isn’t resolved some time soon, we can all expect another summer of speculation.

