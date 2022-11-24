RTE panel defend Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney after Cristiano Ronaldo criticism

Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney defended by RTE panel.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent criticism of Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville has been described as “embarrassing” by RTE pundit Kevin Doyle.

Ahead of the beginning of World Cup Group H, which involves Ronaldo’s Portugal side, Doyle and Richie Sadlier engaged in a long discussion on the fallout from the forward’s recent interview with Piers Morgan, as well as his current standing in the game.

In the TalkTV interview, which ultimately led to Ronaldo leaving Manchester United earlier this week, he suggested that Gary Neville was using his name for fame, while also appearing to call Wayne Rooney a “rat,” and criticising his physical appearance.

Wayne Rooney criticism “embarrassing.”

“I just found that interview sad, to be honest with you,” said Doyle. “Even the stuff where he gave out about what Wayne Rooney was saying about him, ‘it’s because he’s not as good-looking as me, it’s just embarrassing things.

“Wayne Rooney was being fairly straight and honest I thought. The usual stuff, saying he’s a great player but he’s coming near the end of his career… the obvious stuff.

“If Man United hadn’t played Ronaldo and just left him on the bench… he played loads of games. They made him captain after he walked out of the place. He’s on £300k or £400k a week, what more respect does he want?

“What was it, Gary Neville is looking to get fame and money off him? Come on, Gary Neville doesn’t need that.”

“It can’t be me.”

Sadlier agreed that the end of Ronaldo’s time at United is “sad,” and expressed the opinion that Ronaldo isn’t able to deal with a decline in his powers or the criticism that comes his way.

“He can’t even accept that you shouldn’t act like that,” said Sadlier. “You shouldn’t say the things he said. It’s like… ‘there must be personal reasons that people criticise me because it can’t be me.'”

Ronaldo is now a free agent after his contract was cancelled by Man United, and he will be hoping that a few goals in Qatar attract a club to come in with a big offer.

You can watch Doyle and Sadlier’s full seven-minute discussion on Ronaldo in the above clip.

