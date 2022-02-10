Wayne Rooney says he “feared death” at the height of his drinking problem

Wayne Rooney opens up on drinking problem.

Wayne Rooney has said that he “feared death” during the darkest moments of his drinking while at Manchester United.

The current Derby County boss opened up on his past issues with alcohol in a revealing interview with the Sunday Times last weekend, in which he outlined how he would lock himself away in with alcohol, in order to escape the pressures of football.

Drinking was a “self-binge.”

“I would actually lock myself away and just drink to try to take all that away from my mind,” he said. Locking myself away made me forget some of the issues I was dealing with. It was like a binge. Normally, that’s with a group of lads but this was a self-binge.

“I’d get a couple of days off and I wouldn’t want to be near anyone. I would sit in the house and for two days, I would just drink.”

Rooney expanded on this in an interview with BBC Breakfast which was broadcast on Thursday morning.

Wayne Rooney’s BBC Breakfast interview.

In it, he reveals how he feared his own death as well as that of others, due to his mistakes.

“My death,” the former England responded when asked what his fear was at that time.

“As I’ve said before, you make mistakes, which I did. And that could have been girls, it could have been drink-driving, which I’ve done.

“It could have been killing someone, you could kill yourself and that’s a bad place to be. So, I knew I needed help, I knew I had to get that help in order to save myself but also to save my family.”

Wayne Rooney: My binge drinking could have killed someone Watch the full interview with @sallynugent tomorrow on #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/zsfzpnJ6k8 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 9, 2022

Elsewhere in his Sunday Times interview, the 36-year-old Rooney refers to his current relationship with alcohol, describing how he feels it is a lot healthier than in the past.

“My relationship with drink now is fine. No problems. I still have a drink now and then. Not like I used to. It’s well in control. It was never at a stage where I thought I was an alcoholic.”

Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Harry Maguire at the world premiere of ROONEY last night 🎬 pic.twitter.com/H7h8f0LAIs — utdreport (@utdreport) February 10, 2022

Wayne Rooney documentary.

The 2010 PFA Players’ Player of the Year has been conducting a series of interviews in the build-up to the release of Rooney, an Amazon Prime documentary focusing on his career and personal life.

The premiere for the film took place in Manchester on Wednesday night and was attended by Rooney, his wife Coleen, as well as past and present Man United stars, including Michael Carrick, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Harry Maguire.

Rooney will be available to watch from Friday February 11th.

Read More About: derby county, manchester nited, Wayne Rooney