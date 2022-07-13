DC United’s recent results paint a stark picture for Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney returns to DC United.

Wayne Rooney has been confirmed as the new coach of MLS side DC United, as he returns to the club he captained for two years.

Just weeks after bringing his Derby County tenure to an add, Rooney arrived Stateside to pen a deal which will see him take charge of the Washington D.C. outfit, once he has received his work visa.

DC United statement on Wayne Rooney.

“DC United announced today that Wayne Rooney has been named as the club’s new Head Coach,” said the club in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

“Rooney, who previously played and captained the Major League Soccer (MLS) club for two years from 2018 to 2019, will return to DC United following a two-year stay as the Manager of Derby County while they competed in the English Championship. Interim Head Coach Chad Ashton will remain in charge of the team until Wayne Rooney has received his Work Visa.”

Ashton took caretaker charge following the sacking of Hernan Losada back in April and results haven’t exactly improved under his stewardship.

Recent DC United results.

With Losada, DC won their opening two games of the MLS season before losing four matches in-a-row, and Ashton has now overseen just three wins in eleven matches. All of this leaves Rooney’s new club second-from-bottom of the Eastern Conference, with half of their 34 regular season games played.

Perhaps most worryingly, their most recent outing was a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Philadelphia Union, bringing their goals conceded tally to 18 in their last five matches.

On the bright side, a 5-3 victory over Orlando City on July 4th may indicate Rooney that there is firepower there to be called upon, if tapped into correctly.

Wayne Rooney: “The team need to improve.”

“The team need to improve and I really feel with my capabilities of developing players, young players, we can get this club back to successful ways again,” said the ex-Manchester United forward of the task at hand.

He also dismissed suggestions that moving to DC United is a backwards step in his managerial career, after the praise he received for handling a difficult situation at Derby last season.

“I’ve seen a few articles, certainly back in England, on this [being] possibly a backward step in my managerial career. I really found that a bit disrespectful to this league,” said the 36-year-old.

“I think as a player, playing in the main [part] of my career at the top level, you can really choose which club you want to go to. As a manager I’m at the beginning of that journey. I’m at a point where I have to put the work in.”

DC United’s next match is at home to Columbus Crew on Wednesday evening, although this will come toO soon for Rooney to be on the touchline, given the aforementioned work visa issue.

The club are also due to play a friendly against German giants Bayern Munich on July 20th.

