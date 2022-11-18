Wayne Rooney gives classy response to “strange” Cristiano Ronaldo comments

Wayne Rooney responds to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wayne Rooney has refused to be drawn into a war of words with Cristiano Ronaldo, after the Portuguese forward’s comments in an interview with Piers Morgan.

In the bombshell conversation, Ronaldo hit back at recent comments from Rooney, which could only really be described as gentle criticism from the Liverpudlian.

Cristiano Ronaldo calls Wayne Rooney a “rat”.

Rooney had suggested via the media that Ronaldo should get used to having less playing time at the age of 37, leading to Ronaldo telling Piers Morgan that his ex-teammate is using his name to achieve more fame.

Ronaldo also had a dig at Rooney’s appearance, and appeared to refer to him as a “rat,” when Morgan said “I’m just trying to work out how Wayne Rooney can hate you even more.”

“Not only him,” responded Ronaldo. “Imagine the rest of the rats who are going to criticise me too.”

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to call Wayne Rooney a rat.pic.twitter.com/77frfQnlz9 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 17, 2022

Wayne Rooney response.

As it turns out, Rooney appears to have very little hate for Ronaldo, despite Morgan’s wishes.

The now-DC United manager was asked about the interview at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Thursday, and appeared to hold no ill-will towards the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Cristiano is a fantastic player,” Rooney told CNN. “As I said before, him and Messi are the two best players ever to play the game.

“It’s not a criticism. What I’ve said is age comes to all of us and Cristiano is obviously feeling that and he’s finding it hard to deal with that.

“He’s done an interview, it’s gone global. Some of the comments are strange but I’m sure Manchester United will deal with it once they’ve seen the full interview and they’ll take whatever action they need to take.

Rooney responds to Cristiano’s interview: “He’s a fantastic player. Him and Messi are probably the two best players to play the game. It’s not criticism, what I’ve said is age comes to all of us, Cristiano is finding it hard to deal with that.” [@CNN] pic.twitter.com/TsJH2CvZa4 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 18, 2022

Man United statement.

The second part of Ronaldo’s interview aired on TalkTV on Thursday night, and United have now issued a statement to confirm that they are working on a response.

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion,” the club said on Friday morning.

In the interview, Ronaldo had criticised United manager Erik ten Hag, saying that he had no respect for him, while also calling out the Glazer ownership for not caring about the club.

