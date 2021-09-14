Wayne Rooney recalls “crazy” moment Alex Ferguson jumped over desk to attack Roy Keane

Blazing Man United row witnessed by Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney has claimed that he once saw an enraged Alex Ferguson jump over a desk to confront Roy Keane in the midst of a blazing row between the pair.

According to Rooney, the confrontation took place during a Manchester United meeting that was called by Ferguson in the aftermath of Keane’s infamous MUTV interview that led to the Corkman’s Old Trafford departure.

Wayne Rooney: Alex Ferguson wasn’t happy with Roy Keane.

Current Derby County manager Rooney relayed to story on the Tony Bellew Is Angry podcast that was released on Tuesday.

In it, Rooney is asked by the former boxer about the angriest he has ever seen a manager and given that he played under Ferguson for nine years, it’s no surprise that the answer was a story based around the fiery Scot.

“When Roy Keane left the club, it’s well-known there was a meeting,” Rooney says.

“Roy Keane has had a go at some of the players on the club’s TV channel and Fergie wasn’t happy and called a meeting.

“So Roy Keane said ‘let’s all watch it together’ so we’ve all gone into Alex Ferguson’s office, the coaches, Alex Ferguson and the whole squad.

Rooney: I saw Alex Ferguson jump over the desk.

“I’m only 18 or 19 at the time and Roy has asked if anyone has a problem and everyone said ‘No’. To be fair it wasn’t that bad.

“I think it was probably a hangover from something that had gone on between Roy and the manager in the past.

“Anyway, it had gotten into an argument between Roy and the manager and a few different things got said.

“I seen Alex Ferguson jump over his desk and I was thinking ‘Wow, this is crazy!’

“He jumped over the desk and was getting held back. It got calmed down but the next day Roy Keane has come into training and then about 30 minutes later we seen him driving off. That’s the last we seen of him.”

Keane departed Man United in 2005.

Rooney and Keane only played together for 15 months before the Irishman’s acrimonious departure from the club.

While the young Scouser was probably taken aback to see the two leaders going to-to-toe, some of Man United’s older stars would have been well used to their famous tempers.

Now a manager in his own right, Rooney would do well take take bits and pieces from the pair’s winning mentalities but should probably draw the line at throwing himself over a desk at one of his players.

You can listen to his full chat with Tony Bellew via this link.

