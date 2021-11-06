Crazy scenes in Waterford as fireworks go off on pitch

Play suspended as fireworks go off on pitch.

The match between Waterford FC and Shamrock Rovers was temporarily suspended on Friday night after fireworks were set off in the away section at the RSC.

Hosts Waterford had just taken an early lead through John Martin before fireworks began to go off among the Shamrock Rovers supporters, some of which made their way onto the field of play.

Waterford’s Anthony Wordsworth appeared to have been struck as other players from both sides ducked for cover. Referee Rob Hennessy brought the game to a halt before ordering the teams off the pitch.

As the incident unfolded, Waterford tweeted to say “players being taken off the pitch by referee Rob Hennessy – visiting supporters setting off fireworks on the pitch.”

The game between Shamrock Rovers and Waterford was temporarily delayed as fireworks detonated above the pitch. pic.twitter.com/OyXj0blaNF — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 5, 2021

Bradley fumes at fireworks incident.

When play resumed, Rovers managed to turn around the deficit, with a Danny Mandroiu brace and a Sean Hoare effort securing a 3-1 victory for the club who have already been crowned as champions.

Afterwards, Hoops boss Stephen Bradley fumed at the behaviour of the individual who set off the fireworks, branding them an “idiot” in an interview with ExtraTime.com.

“It is not right obviously,” Bradley said. “It is unacceptable and should never happen in a football ground.

“Of all of our fans tonight, the hundreds of fans, it is one idiot that has caused all the commotion and put people in danger. The rest of the fans had nothing to do with it. You could see that quite clearly.

“It killed momentum in the first half. We had some half chances and they didn’t do anything. We regrouped at half time and we were a lot better in the second half.”

16' PLAY STOPPED. Players being taken off the pitch by referee Rob Hennessy – visiting supporters setting off fireworks on the pitch. 1-0 #WFCvSRFC — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) November 5, 2021

There was another unsavoury incident during the match, with Rovers midfielder Dylan Watts receiving treatment after being struck by an object thrown from the crowd.

The result leaves Waterford level on points with Finn Harps in the scramble to avoid the relegation play-off, with two matches of the season left to play.

