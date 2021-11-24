Former Spurs defender to take charge of Waterford FC for crucial play-off v UCD

Waterford FC confirm Ian Hendon appointment.

Waterford FC have confirmed that former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ian Hendon will take charge of the team for their crucial play-off against UCD this coming Friday.

The Blues come up against the Students at Dublin’s Richmond Park with a place in the League of Ireland Premier Division for 2022 at stake, and Waterford’s preparations have been chaotic, to say the least.

Waterford FC part company with Marc Bircham.

The club announced on Tuesday morning that they were parting company with manager Marc Bircham, just three days out from their biggest game of the season.

Earlier on the same morning, Bircham took to Twitter to state that he had been suspended by club owner Richard Forrest after a “brief text conversation,” before Forrest issued a statement which said:

“I am extremely disappointed to have had to make this tough decision we did today especially given the huge match we have facing us on Friday. I feel we were backed into a corner, given an ultimatum, which as an owner left me no choice but to act now in the long term best interests of the club.

HENDON JOINS | Waterford FC can confirm that Ian Hendon has joined the coaching staff for Friday’s playoff vs UCD in Richmond Park. Read More 👉 https://t.co/PzbVcSYS9h #WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/ga0JbfZKLO — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) November 24, 2021

Ian Hendon arrives.

“I would have only made this decision when left with no other option and I take no personal satisfaction from it.”

With the clock ticking ahead of Friday’s clash with UCD, Waterford have moved fast to appoint a temporary manager, stating on Wednesday afternoon that “Ian Hendon has joined the coaching staff for Friday’s playoff vs UCD in Richmond Park.

“Ian will support Dave Bell, the staff and players who are united as a collective in preparing for Friday’s match.”

49-year-old Londoner Hendon started his playing career at Tottenham Hotspur, where he was a winner of the FA Youth Cup in 1990.

An England under-21 international, his nomadic club career later took him to places such as Leyton Orient, Northampton Town and Sheffield Wednesday before he eventually entered management at Barnet in 2008.

A spell as first-team coach under Sam Allardyce at West Ham United would follow before Hendon returned to Orient as manager and later moved to Europa Point in Gibraltar.

Waterford finished second-from-bottom in the Premier Division this season and will come up against a UCD side who beat Bray Wanderers in the First Division play-off final last Friday night.

