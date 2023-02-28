How to watch the Sheffield United v Spurs FA Cup match on TV in Ireland

How to watch Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur on TV in Ireland.

Sheffield United host Spurs in the FA Cup fifth round this week, and fans in Ireland will be able to watch the match on TV.

The Blades welcome a Tottenham team that will be led once again by Cristian Stellini, as manager Antonio Conte continues his recovery after having his gallbladder removed.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur on TV in Ireland.

When does Sheffield United v Spurs take place?

Sheffield United host Spurs on Wednesday March 1st, with kick-off at Bramall Lane scheduled for 7.55pm.

Here's your full #EmiratesFACup fifth round draw 🤩 Which game are you most looking forward to? 👀 pic.twitter.com/PYj3pAKxVj — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 9, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC 1, with coverage presented by Gary Lineker from 7.30pm.

Lineker will be joined by BBC regulars Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas, as well as former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

What is a stake?

The winners of the tie will take their place in the last-eight of an FA Cup season that is particularly lacking in big-name contenders.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea were all eliminated prior to the fifth round, meaning that ther may be an opportunity for an unlikely finalist or two in this season’s competition.

Sheffield United have a good history of getting into the latter stages of the FA Cup, having reached two semi-finals this century, and their are also on course for a third quarter-final appearance in four seasons.

Spurs haven’t reached the quarter-final since the 2017/18 season and will be doing everything they can to end a 15-year wait for a trophy.

The club haven’t reached an FA Cup Final since 1991, and they will rarely get a better opportunity to put that right, and give their talisman Harry Kane the chance to lift the first trophy of his career.

“No fresh injuries. The squad is the same” Cristian Stellini gives a team news update ahead of tomorrow's @EmiratesFACup clash with Sheffield United 🗣 pic.twitter.com/XvIDfDRExX — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 28, 2023

Entertainment.

Sheffield United provided TV viewers with plenty of entertainment in their two games against Wrexham in the fourth round, and fans will be hoping to see more drama on Wednesday night.

There is also the chance for Ireland fans to check in on John Egan, ahead of a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against France on March 27th.

