How to watch the 40-minute Tommy Tiernan and Roy Keane interview in full

Here’s how to watch the Roy Keane interview from Saturday night’s edition of The Tommy Tiernan Show.

The seventh season of the highly-rated chat show began with an interview with Keane, in which he opened up on a number of topics from his life and career.

The Corkman’s appearance went on for 40 minutes, which is unusually long for the programme, and was split into two parts.

Generally, Tiernan chats to his guests for ten to fifteen minutes and he tends to speak to three people during each broadcast.

However, such is Keane’s profile that there was only room for one more guest on Saturday night, in the form of holistic sex therapist Jenny Keane (no relation).

Among the topics discussed by the former Manchester United captain were his childhood in Cork, his family life with his wife Theresa and their five children, as well his love of dogs.

While the interview had plenty of interesting moments, Keane came across as a little guarded and repeatedly downplayed Tiernan’s attempts to compliment him on his leadership skills and footballing abilities.

This modesty was interspersed, naturally, with a few characteristic wise-cracks from the 51-year-old, including an entertaining story about his first date with his wife Theresa.

Keane also opened up on the only time he cried during his football career, when his 12-and-half-year spell at Man United came to an end in 1995.

“I think the only time I really cried was when I left United after I had a bit of a disagreement with a few people,” he said.

“But other than that you’re very much in that bubble, you’re in the zone. I always say I was in the zone. I used to always say to people, and they didn’t quite understand it, I was going to war every week.”

How to watch Tommy Tiernan interview.

If you missed the conversation on Saturday night, it’s now available to watch in full on the RTE Player, while Virgin and Sky customers can also watch it via their catch-up options.

The episode of The Tommy Tiernan Show will also be repeated on RTE One on Sunday night, with a start time of 11.35pm.

