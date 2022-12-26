How to watch Man United v Nottingham Forest in Ireland

Watch Man United v Nottingham Forest in Ireland.

Here’s how to watch the Premier League meeting between Man United and Nottingham Forest in Ireland.

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest clash on Tuesday night for the first time since an 8-1 win for the Red Devils at the City Ground in February 1999.

The fortunes of the two clubs would go in vastly different directions in the months after that famous game, with United winning an unprecedented Treble and Forest being relegated to the second tier of English football.

The two-time European Cup winners would remain out of England’s top flight for the next 23 years, until Steve Cooper guided them back to the promised land earlier this year, but the club appear in danger of an immediate return to the EFL Championship,

Cooper’s side sit 18th in the table ahead of the St. Stephen’s Day games, with Erik ten Hag’s Man United currently occupying fifth position.

After the Premier League returns with seven matches on the 26th, United v Forest will be the second of two games on the 27th, after Chelsea v Bournemouth.

Here’s how you can watch the game in Ireland.

When is Manchester United v Nottingham Forest?

Man United host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday December 27th, with kick-off at Old Trafford scheduled for 8pm.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

Man United v Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

In Ireland, Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

