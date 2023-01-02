How to watch the Man United v Everton FA Cup match in Ireland

Watch Man United v Everton in Ireland.

Man United face Everton in the FA Cup on Friday night and you’ll find details on how to watch the match in Ireland below.

The Red Devils are now closing in on six years without a trophy, since Jose Mourinho guided them to success in the 2017 Europa League Final against Ajax.

Man United v Everton.

However, there have been encouraging signs this season under the management of Erik ten Hag, and the Dutchman would certainly love to lift a trophy in his first season in charge at Old Trafford.

We can take it as read that United won’t be winning the Premier League this season, but the FA Cup offers an opportunity to win silverware, as does the League Cup, a competition in which Ten Hag’s side are due to face Charlton Athletic in the quarter-final on January 10th.

Before that, there’s a difficult-looking FA Cup meeting with Everton, who themselves have been waiting nearly 28 years to lift a major trophy.

The last piece of silverware for the Toffees came when they defeated United in the 1995 FA Cup Final, when first-half Paul Rideout goal secured victory against Alex Ferguson’s men.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Manchester United against Everton in Ireland.

When does Man United v Everton take place?

Man United will host Everton in the FA Cup third round on Friday January 6th, with kick-off at Old Trafford pencilled in for 8pm.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on ITV 1. However, viewers in Ireland will be able to watch Man United v Everton live on Premier Sports 1.

The meeting between the Premier League giants will be one of five FA Cup matches that will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 this weekend, along with Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth (Saturday at 12.30pm), Blackpool v Nottingham Forest (Saturday at 3pm), Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (Saturday at 6pm) Liverpool v Wolves (Saturday at 8pm).

Premier Sports.

In Ireland, Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

