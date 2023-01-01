How to watch Man United v Bournemouth in Ireland

Watch Man United v Bournemouth in Ireland.

Manchester United host Bournemouth on Tuesday night, with the Red Devils looking to secure their fourth successive Premier League victory.

Man United form.

Since the Premier League returned after the World Cup break, Erik ten Hag’s side have beaten Nottingham Forest 3-0, before following that up with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on New Year’s Eve.

Marcus Rashford, in particular, has been in fine form of late, scoring in both of those wins despite starting the Wolves game on the bench after being late for a team meeting.

In contrast, Bournemouth are in the midst of a poor run of form, having lost six of their last seven Premier League matches.

At the time of writing, the Cherries sit 15th in the Premier League table, just three points above the relegation zone.

Here’s how you can watch Man United v Bournemouth in Ireland.

When does Man United v Bournemouth take place?

Man United will host Bournemouth on Tuesday January 3rd, with kick-off at Old Trafford pencilled in for 8pm.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

Man United v Bournemouth hasn’t been chosen to be screened live by UK broadcasters, with Sky Sports instead opting to show Brentford v Liverpool, Arsenal v Newcastle United, Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea v Manchester City during this week’s round of Premier League games.

However, viewers in Ireland will be able to watch Man United v Bournemouth live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports.

In Ireland, Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

