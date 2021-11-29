How to watch Man United v Arsenal in Ireland.

Premier League fans are in for a treat over the coming days with the first midweek round of matches of the season and here’s how viewers in Ireland will be able to watch them all, including Man United v Arsenal and the Merseyside derby.

While all ten matches will be streamed on Amazon Prime in the UK, Premier Sports have the rights to this round of Premier League matches in Ireland, with their “Sports Extra” pack available only to Sky subscribers.

What channel is Man United v Arsenal on?

All 10 games will be available to Premier Sports viewers and with crucial Premier League points at stake, we could be in for a dramatic few days.

Here’s your guide to all 10 Premier League matches this midweek and if you’re looking to watch Man United v Arsenal in Ireland, or any of the other big games, here’s what you need to know.

Tuesday November 30th

Newcastle United v Norwich City, kick-off 7.30pm – Premier Sports 2

Eddie Howe will be in the St James’ Park dugout for the first time as Newcastle manager as the Magpies host the Canaries in a battle of the bottom two teams in the table.

Norwich are also getting used to life under a new manager, with Dean Smith having picked up a win and a draw in his first two games in charge.

After finding some form in recent weeks, the away side are three points ahead of their hosts and this meeting could have serious ramifications come the end of the season.

Leeds United v Crystal Palace, 8.15pm – Premier Sports 1

Leeds are another side struggling for form this season, picking up just two wins in their opening Premier League matches.

Palace are the only team to have drawn more often than Marcelo Bielsa’s men, indicating that a stalemate could be a likely outcome at Elland Road.

However, Leeds will need to start stringing some wins together soon, if they want to avoid a relegation dogfight later in the season.

Wednesday December 1st

Southampton v Leicester City, 7.30pm – Available via Sky Red Button

Leicester have been inconsistent of late, notching high-scoring wins against Man United and Watford while also being humbled by Arsenal and Chelsea.

They visit a Saints side who are on the back of two successive defeats and who were fairly toothless in their 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

Watford v Chelsea, 7.30pm – Premier Sports 2

After losing out to Leicester at the weekend, Watford boss Claudio Ranieri comes up against another of his former clubs in the form of Thomas Tuchel’s league leaders.

The Blues stumbled to a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United on Sunday, their second successive Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

With Manchester City and Liverpool breathing down their necks, Tuchel will know that any more slip-ups could prove crucial in their bid to win the title.

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion, 7.30pm – Available via Sky Red Button

After an impressive start to the season, David Moyes’ West Ham side have stumbled of late, losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers and then Manchester City on Sunday.

However, they still sit fourth in the table and Wednesday’s visit of Brighton represents a good chance to get back on track.

The Seagulls themselves enjoyed a good run at the beginning of the campaign but are now eight games without a win, with their most recent victory coming against Leicester on September 19th.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley, 7.30pm – Available via Sky Red Button

Wolves took time to adjust to life under new manager Bruno Lage, losing their opening three games of the season.

However, only two defeats have followed in the subsequent 1o matches and they now sit sixth in the table, just ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Man United.

Burnley should be well rested after heavy snowfall led to the postponement of their match against Spurs on Sunday and with just one defeat in their last seven outings, they could prove a tough nut for Wolves to crack.

Everton v Liverpool, 8.15pm – Premier Sports 1

Goodison Park welcomes fans for a Merseyside derby for the first time since a goalless draw in March 2019 and with Liverpool currently purring, it could be a sticky night for the Toffees.

Former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez took over as Everton manager during the summer and after a decent start, they are now on a run of seven games without a win.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are on a remarkable run of 17 matches in all competitions where they have scored two or more goals, a feat last achieved in England by Wolves in 1939.

With Mo Salah and co firing, things are looking ominous for their arch-rivals and you can watch it all on Premier Sports 1.

Aston Villa v Manchester City, 8.15pm – Available via Sky Red Button

With Jack Grealish currently injured, we may have to wait to see what sort of reception Villa fans have in store for a player that left the club for a British record fee this summer.

It’s clear that the home side have missed the England man this season but with two wins out of two since Steven Gerrard became manager, the mood has been lifted at Villa Park after an early season slump.

Man City will be hoping to take advantage of any Chelsea or Liverpool slip-ups as they aim to win their fourth Premier League title in five years.

Thursday December 2nd

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford, 7.30pm – Premier Sports 2

Antonio Conte let rip at his Spurs side after their Europa Conference League defeat to Mura last Thursday and his players were robbed of the opportunity to redeem themselves when their game against Burnley was called off on Sunday.

Brentford will provide a tricky test for the home side and the Bees could actually overtake their opponents in the table if they manage to nick a win.

The boss has his say! 💬 pic.twitter.com/mFgt4KNffC — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2021

Manchester United v Arsenal, 8.15pm – Premier Sports 1

All eyes will be on Man United v Arsenal on Thursday night and incoming Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick will be no exception.

The German has been confirmed as United manager until the end of the season but work permit issues mean that Michael Carrick looks set to take charge of what will be his one and only home game as caretaker.

After a terrible start to the season, not many would have expected to see Arsenal sit fifth in the table at the end of November and manager Mikel Arteta will be looking to take advantage of all the recent upheaval at Old Trafford.

If you miss any of the live Premier League matches on Tuesday or Wednesday, there will be be a special Match of the Day airing on Wednesday night on BBC 1, starting at 11.05pm.

