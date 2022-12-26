How to watch Leeds v Man City on TV in Ireland

Watch Leeds v Man City in Ireland.

Manchester City travel to Leeds United on Wednesday for the final match of the first post-World Cup round of Premier League fixtures.

The two clubs get the benefit of an extra 48 hours of rest compared to the 14 Premier League sides who are taking to field on St. Stephen’s Day, for the first top flight games since mid-November.

While Man City had 16 players appearing at the World Cup in Qatar, their main source of goals this season has been quietly preparing for the return of the Premier League.

The trip to Elland Road will be a special one for Erling Haaland, who was born in Leeds in July 2000, while his father was playing for the club.

The Norway international will be in no mood to go easy on Leeds though and will be keen to add to the 24 goals he has already scored for Man City since joining in the summer.

When is Leeds United v Man City?

Leeds United host Man City on Wednesday December 28th, with kick-off at Elland Road pencilled in for 8pm.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

Leeds v Man City will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

In Ireland, Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

