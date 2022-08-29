FAI Cup quarter-final draw: How to watch and listen as final eight learn their fate

FAI Cup draw.

The FAI Cup quarter-final draw takes place on Tuesday evening, with the final eight teams in the competition set to learn their fate.

League of Ireland Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers became the final team in the hat on Sunday evening, as they defeated Drogheda United 2-1 after extra time.

Sean Gannon’s earlier opener for the Hoops was cancelled out by Drogheda’s Dean Williams, before Andy Lyons sealed the win for Rovers during the supplementary period.

While manager Stephen Bradley has plenty to focus on in terms of the domestic league and European affairs, you’d sense that he would love a crack at repeating the club’s 2019 FAI Cup success, when he led them to the trophy at the Aviva Stadium.

The last eight.

Rovers join fellow Premier Division sides UCD, Dundalk, Derry City, Bohemians and Shelbourne in the last eight, after all five of those sides sealed their places with victories on Friday night.

First Division clubs Waterford and Treaty United then made light work of non-league opposition on Saturday as they overcame Malahide United and Maynooth University Town respectively.

How to watch and listen to the draw.

Waterford had previously knocked out the holders St. Patrick’s Athletic in round one and will hope to cause a similar upset if paired with another Premier Division side in Tuesday’s draw.

Rovers, Dundalk and Derry are currently joint-favourites for the competition, with all three having won it at least once in the past decade.

Bohs, last year’s runners-up, will be hoping to lift the cup for the first time since 2008, while Shelbourne have been waiting since 2000.

The draw will be held at 6.10pm on Tuesday evening and will be available to watch on the FAI TV YouTube channel. It will also be broadcast live on Game On on 2fm.

