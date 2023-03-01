FA Cup quarter-final draw: Time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV

How to watch the FA Cup quarter-final draw.

The FA Cup quarter-final draw takes place on Wednesday night, and fans will be able to watch it unfold on TV.

At the time of writing, there are 12 teams still dreaming of lifting the trophy at Wembley in June, after four were eliminated at the fifth round stage on Tuesday night.

FA Cup quarter-final line-up.

Brighton, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City and Fulham all booked their places in the last-eight, at the expense of Stoke City, Leicester City, Bristol City and Leeds United respectively.

The final four spots will be confirmed on Wednesday night, after the following games take place: Southampton v Grimsby Town, Burnley v Fleetwood Town, Manchester United v West Ham United, Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the FA Cup quarter-final draw on TV.

How may I assist you 🤝 Unselfish play from Mitoma, as Evan Ferguson finishes for @OfficialBHAFC#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/N6am2kzjwt — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 28, 2023

When does the FA Cup quarter-final draw take place?

The FA Cup quarter-final draw will be made after the conclusion of the Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur game, so should take place between 9.45pm and 10pm, provided that the match doesn’t go into extra-time.

How can I watch the draw on TV?

The draw will be included in BBC 1’s broadcast of the Sheffield United v Spurs match.

It will also be streamed live on the Emirates FA Cup social media and YouTube channels.

Find out all the details of the draw for the #EmiratesFACup quarter-final 👇 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 28, 2023

What are the ball numbers?

The ball numbers for the FA Cup quarter-final draw are as follows:

1 Southampton or Grimsby Town

2 Blackburn Rovers

3 Brighton & Hove Albion

4 Sheffield United or Tottenham Hotspur

5 Fulham

6 Manchester City

7 Manchester United or West Ham United

8 Burnley or Fleetwood Town

When does the FA Cup quarter-final take place?

The four quarter-final ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday March 18th.

