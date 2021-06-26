The Dundalk fans certainly didn’t let Chris Shields go quietly.

Chris Shields bid farewell to Dundalk last night after a glittering nine and a half years at Oriel Park, captaining his side to a 2-1 win over Derry City.

In keeping with his trophy-laden career with the Lilywhites, Chris Shields did not go quietly as fans ensured he was given a send-off he will never forget. Emerging from the ground after the game, Shields was met by a crowd of passionate Dundalk supporters, who were determined to show the midfielder just how much he meant to them.

The Co. Louth sky was lit up by red flares and smoke filled the air as Shields walked over to greet his fans. A large banner read “Shieldsy, we’re not the same without you” and as their hero slowly made his way down the road, it was clear that the feeling was mutual.

Chris Shield and the Stephen Kenny glory years

Shields was the last remaining player of the pre-Stephen Kenny era and played a pivotal role in the current Ireland manager’s success at the club. He made 348 appearances for Dundalk, picking up five league titles and three FAI cups along the way, a record that makes him the most decorated player in the club’s history.

European success

He also played his part in both of Dundalk’s Europa League campaigns in recent years, scoring in the penalty shoot-out against Sheriff Tiraspol in last year’s third qualifying round.

Signed in 2012 by Kenny’s predecessor Sean McCaffrey, it’s fair to say that the former Bray Wanderers man has left a lasting impression on the town of Dundalk. He now moves over the border to Linfield who have just celebrated their third successive NIFL Premiership title.

