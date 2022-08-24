How to watch the Champions League group stage draw in Ireland

Watch the Champions League draw.

The Champions League group stage draw takes place on Thursday and Irish viewers will have a few ways to watch it all unfold.

Premier League-watchers will be keeping an eye on Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as the Premier League sides enter this season’s competition with big ambitions.

Champions league ambitions.

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their defeat to Real Madrid in May’s final, while competition favourites Manchester City remain in the hunt for their first-ever Champions League crown.

2021 champions Chelsea will hope to progress further than last season’s quarter-final appearance, while Spurs will look to make an impact after a two-year absence from the competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s Champions League draw.

Who is in the Champions League group stage?

Already assured of their places are the aforementioned Premier League quartet, as well as Real Madrid and their La Liga rivals Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

Real Madrid will be in pot 1, along with Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt, and the domestic champions of the top seven associations based on their 2021/22 UEFA country coefficients.

They are Madrid themselves as Spanish champions, as well as Man City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Porto and AFC Ajax.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs will all be in pot 2, alongside the likes of Barcelona and Juventus, while the presence of Inter Milan in pot 3 leaves the door open for a ‘Group of Death’ situation.

Celtic will be hoping to avoid that as they take their place in pot 4, while the final three places in the draw will be decided in Wednesday’s nights play-off matches, which include a PSV v Rangers tie that is finely-balanced at 2-2 from the first leg.

Wednesday's deciders 🔜 👀 Benfica, Maccabi Haifa, and Plzeň are through. Who will join them? #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 24, 2022

What time is the draw and how can I watch it in Ireland?

The draw takes place at 5pm Irish time and will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

It will also be streamed live on the Uefa website and YouTube channel.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Champions League